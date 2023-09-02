Frontier Life Line Hospital's Surgical Team achieves Landmark Success in Complex Heart Surgery

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 2: Frontier Life Line Hospital, a leader in advanced cardiac care, achieved another milestone in cardiovascular surgery. The highly skilled surgical team, led by renowned cardiac surgeons Dr KM Cherian, Dr Sathyaprasad, and Dr Gopal Murugesan, successfully performed a complex Redo-Bentall surgery on a 64-year-old patient, preventing an imminent rupture of an infected mechanical valve in the aorta. We are pleased to report that the patient has recovered well and is currently in stable condition.

Redo-Bentall surgery, involving the replacement of the aortic valve, aortic root, and ascending aorta, is a delicate procedure that requires exceptional precision and expertise. In this case, the patient had a previous Bentall surgery and developed a severe infection in the mechanical valve, posing a life-threatening risk.

The surgical team of Dr Satyaprasad & Dr Gopal Murugesan, at Frontier Life Line Hospital demonstrated exceptional skill, employing advanced surgical techniques to replace the infected mechanical valve, repair the damaged aortic root, and reconstruct the ascending aorta. Their combined expertise successfully averted the immediate risk of rupture and preserved the patient's life.

The patient has shown remarkable progress during their recovery and is currently in stable condition. Their response to the surgery has been highly encouraging, and they are expected to make a full recovery under the vigilant care of the medical team at Frontier Life Line Hospital.

Every successful procedure marks a significant triumph over life-threatening challenges, and the dedication, skill, and unwavering commitment of the surgical team at Frontier Life Line Hospital, under the leadership of Dr KM Cherian, Dr Sathyaprasad, and Dr Gopal Murugesan, continue to inspire hope and transform lives.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor