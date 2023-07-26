Frontline Schools' World Records Festival: Unveiling extraordinary achievements in dance, cooking, literature, art, and more!

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26: "Frontline Records Festival's third day showcased an array of remarkable achievements as participants amazed with their talent and passion. From energetic dance performances to impressive cooking marathons, captivating book reviews, intricate dot-to-dot drawings, and stunning origami creations, the festival celebrated the power of creativity, self-expression, and skill development. The participants' dedication and accomplishments inspired young learners and highlighted the value of artistic pursuits and individuality and bagged titles from Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy, and Tamilan Book of Records.

Dr S.Sivagami, Secretary, Frontline Schools, stated that Siddharth S.D, a passionate Grade VI student of Frontline Millennium School, has astounded literary enthusiasts by setting a groundbreaking world record for the "Longest Book Review Marathon”. Demonstrating an unwavering love for literature, Siddharth immersed himself in the captivating world of books, reading and reviewing an impressive selection of 70 literary works for more than 6 Hours. With unwavering dedication and focus, he embarked on a captivating journey, offering insightful evaluations and ratings for each book. Siddharth's reviews showcased his keen literary analysis skills, highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of each work with clarity and precision. Siddharth's feat serves as an inspiration for young readers, encouraging them to delve into the world of books and share their thoughts through engaging book reviews, she further detailed.

M. Lavanya, Principal, Frontline Millennium School, stated that in a delightful and energetic display of rhythm and coordination, more than 300 participants, mostly tiny tots of our school, have claimed the coveted title of "Most Participants in a Hokey Pokey Dance". With smiles and boundless energy, they performed the iconic dance to the accompaniment of lively background music. Dancing holds immense importance for children during their formative years, as it promotes physical fitness, self-expression, creativity, and social interaction. By setting this world record, he further said the participants have highlighted the joy and significance of dancing in childhood, creating cherished memories and fostering a lifelong love for movement and music.

Dr Jawahar Karthikeyan, Ambassador and Senior Adjudicator, Elite World Records, detailed that Vidurvaibhav.A., a talented Grade VII student of The Frontline Academy, has accomplished an extraordinary feat by setting a new world record for the "Longest Cooking Marathon". Displaying exceptional cooking skills and a deep love for food, he cooked tirelessly for a remarkable 13 hours, preparing an astounding 132 variety. Vidurvaibhav's talent and dedication shone through as he showcased his culinary prowess and demonstrated his passion for the culinary arts. This outstanding achievement highlights his remarkable talent, determination, and remarkable culinary abilities, inspiring young chefs worldwide, he appreciated.

R.Umapathy, Tamilan Book of Records, stated that Chiroshri Nandhan.S.V, student in Grade II of Frontline Millennium School, has achieved a remarkable world record by skilfully connecting the dots to complete 66 intricate dot-to-dot drawings within a mere 2 hours. Her precise and meticulous approach to tracing the sequential dots showcases her exceptional eye-hand coordination and artistic ability. Chiroshri's mesmerizing drawings not only exhibit her talent but also emphasize the value of artistic expression in school education. As the saying goes, "Every artist was first an amateur," Chiroshri's impressive skill and dedication inspire young artists to unleash their creativity and make their mark in the world of art.

Rama Subba.R, Vice Principal, The Frontline Academy, detailed that Hemaakshaya. P, a passionate Grade VII of our school, has achieved a phenomenal world record by meticulously crafting 326 origami models in just 2 hours. Her dedication and three months of hard work culminated in a breathtaking display of 6 different types of origami, including fish, hearts, boats, houses, and more. Her achievement not only showcases her meticulous craftsmanship but also highlights the importance of the art of origami in school education. Her hard-earned success inspires young learners to embrace creative pursuits and celebrate the joy of achievement through perseverance, she said.

Shanthi. R.C., Assistant Headmistress, The Frontline Academy, stated that in a magnificent display of unity and regal flair, more than 330 participants have set a record for "Most Participants Wearing Paper Crowns Simultaneously". A crown symbolizes pride, and for children at schools, it carries additional significance. The venue resonated with the sounds of background music as participants adorned their heads with paper crowns, Wearing a crown instills a sense of accomplishment, boosts confidence, and encourages children to embrace their unique qualities. By setting this world record, the participants have celebrated the importance of self-expression, individuality, and fostering a sense of pride among children.

Frontline Schools continue to soar with remarkable achievements, making our country proud. As the “Frontline World Records Festival 2023” unfolds, more awe-inspiring achievements await, promising to bring more pride to our nation.

