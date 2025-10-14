FS Compressors India Marks 15 Years of Growth; Announces New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility by 2026 at Pune, India

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: FS Compressors India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of the global Fusheng Group, present in India through its multi-brands like FUSHENG, FSCURTIS, FSELLIOTT, ALMiG and FIRSTAIR commemorated its 15th anniversary with a special event attended by Customers, supply partners, dealers and all employees, from across the country. The celebration highlighted the company's steady growth trajectory and its expanding footprint in the Indian Compressed air solutions market.

During the occasion, Mr. L.C. Lee, Chairman of Fusheng Group, announced a significant milestone in the company's India growth plan the establishment of a 50,000 sq. meter state-of-the-art manufacturing facility by late 2026, with an estimated investment of about 100 Crore Indian Rupees. This investment underscores Fusheng's long-term commitment to India as a key strategic market and manufacturing hub in the region.

The event also welcomed senior delegates from FS-Elliott, USA a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fusheng Group, including it's CEO Mr. Everson DeCampos and Mr. Michael JamesWik Vice President Global products, who joined the celebrations in Pune. They commended the FS Compressors India team for their unwavering dedication, operational excellence, and consistent year-on-year growth that has strengthened the company's presence in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lee appreciated the efforts of the entire FS Compressors India team, emphasizing that the company's success over the past 15 years is a result of its strong people culture, customer focus, and commitment to innovation. Mr. Lee also thanked all the Customers, Vendors and Dealers for partnering in the Growth Journey.

FS Compressors India continues to expand its portfolio of technologically advanced and energy-efficient air compressors designed to meet the evolving needs of Indian industries, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner for industrial air solutions.

About FS Compressors India Pvt. Ltd.

FS Compressors India Pvt. Ltd., part of the Fusheng Group, has been serving the Indian market since 2010 with advanced compressed air systems known for reliability, efficiency, and superior performance. With a robust dealer network and a growing customer base across diverse industries, FS Compressors India remains committed to engineering excellence and sustainable growth.

