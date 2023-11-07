FSSAI clarifies it is not organising any event named 'Jashn-e-Roshni'
November 7, 2023
New Delhi [India], November 7 : The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) clarified on Tuesday that it was not organising any event purportedly named 'Jashn-e-Roshni', as is being circulated on various social media platforms.
The image being shared on social media has not been issued or approved by FSSAI, the food safety regulator posted on its X timeline.
The clarification came after many social media users accused FSSAI of linking the festival Diwali to an Urdu term.
