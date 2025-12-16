FSSAI directs States, UTs to launch drive against adulteration of milk products

New Delhi [India], December 16 : The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday has directed all States & Union Territories to launch a Special Enforcement Drive against adulteration and misbranding of milk and milk products, including paneer and khoya, sources told ANI.

The move follows multiple reports of unsafe, illegally manufactured dairy products posing serious public health risks.

"Under the drive, food safety authorities will conduct intensive inspections of licensed and unlicensed dairy units, draw enforcement samples, verify FBO (Food Business Operators) registrations, and trace sources of adulteration. Strict action, including licence cancellation, seizures, recalls, and closure of illegal units, has been mandated," sources said.

Further, they added that the FSSAI has also instructed States to ensure real-time reporting on the Food Safety Compliance System (FOSCOS), submit fortnightly enforcement reports, and strengthen inter-State coordination to curb the spread of adulterated milk products.

The directive, issued under Section 16(5) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, aims to safeguard consumers and uphold food safety standards, they said

Recently, citing the festive season during September and October, which drives a spike in the consumption of milk products, FSSAI had announced a special surveillance and enforcement drive to curb adulteration and ensure food safety.

FSSAI had instructed authorities to focus their efforts on hot spots and sensitive locations. Food Safety on Wheels (FSWs), a mobile food-testing lab, was also deployed at major marketplaces.

