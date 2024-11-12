FSSAI discusses various sets of compliances with e-commerce food operators

New Delhi [India], November 12 : At a meeting Tuesday, food safety regulator FSSAI asked the e-commerce food business operators to adopt practices to ensure the minimum shelf life of their products.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India asked the operators to ensure that they sell products with a shelf life of 30 per cent or 45 days before expiry at the time of delivery to the consumer.

FSSAI convened a meeting with e-commerce Food Business operators (FBOs) on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of its CEO.

The FSSAI leadership cautioned the e-commerce food operators against making unsupported claims online.

He reiterated the mandate that no operators can operate on any e-commerce platform without a valid FSSAI license or registration.

Further, the CEO clarified that any product claims made on e-commerce platforms must align with the information provided on the product labels and in adherence to FSSAI guidelines.

In a move to ensure safe food handling at every level, he instructed FBOs to implement proper training programs for delivery personnel, empowering them with essential food safety and hygiene protocols.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of delivering food items and non-food items separately to the consumers to avoid potential contamination.

The meeting was attended by over 200 participants joined both physically and virtually from across the country.

