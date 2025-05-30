FSSAI issued strong advisory for Food Business companies not to use '100%' in food labelling

New Delhi [India], May 30 : The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday issued a strong advisory to not use the term "100%" in food labelling as the authority believes that it is misleading to consumers.

"The apex food regulator has asked all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to refrain from using the term on food labels, packaging, and promotional content, owing to its ambiguity and potential for misinterpretation within the existing regulatory provisions," FSSAI said in a statement.

FSSAI also issued an advisory on Thursday, highlighting the "noticeable surge in the usage of the term '100% across food product labels and promotional platforms."

According to the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, the term '100%' is not defined or referenced in any manner under the FSS Act, 2006, or the Rules and Regulations made thereunder.

Sub-regulation 10(7) of the aforementioned regulations strictly prohibits any advertisement or claim that undermines other manufacturers or influences consumer perception in a misleading manner.

Furthermore, the statement also says that, "as per Sub-regulation 4(1) it shall be ensured that the Claims must be truthful, unambiguous, meaningful, not misleading and help consumers to comprehend the information provided."

Therefore, FSSAI says the use of the term "100%", irrespective of its usage in isolation or combined with other descriptors, is likely to create a false impression of absolute purity or superiority and may create an impression and the authority believes that this could mislead consumers into believing that other comparable products in the market are inferior or non-compliant with regulatory standards.

In light of the above-mentioned concern, FSSAI advises Food Business Operators not to use the term "100%" on food product labels, packaging, or in any form of promotional content.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor