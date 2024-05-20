FSSAI-marked cow urine circulated on social media platforms is fake: PIB Fact Check

New Delhi [India], May 20 : An image circulating on WhatsApp that claimed that India's food safety regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) marked cow urine is being bottled and sold in the market is fake, PIB Fact Check has clarified in a post on X.

According to the PIB Fact Check, a government-run fact-checking unit has said that FSSAI has not issued any license for this product.

Health Ministry posted on its Whatsapp channel stating," ALRT!!!, This is found circulating in some WhatsApp and digital media channels. THIS IS FAKE!. The license number has NOT BEEN GIVEN BY FSSAI."

The same was debunked by PIB Fact Check as it posted on social media X (Previously Twitter) adding," An image circulating on #WhatsApp claims that FSSAI (Food Safety & Standards Authority of India) marked cow urine is being bottled and sold in the market. #PIBFactCheck. This claim is #fake! @fssaiindia has not issued any license for this product."

Giving a brief about the Panchgavya therapy in which cow urine is involved, the Ayush Ministry, the government of India says, "Cow urine is an ingredient of several Ayurvedic formulations and also used as an adjuvant with medicinal formulations and for pharmaceutical processing called Shodhana (Purification) and Bhavana (Trituration) of medicinal materials."

However, the National Library of Medicine, in 2021, alerted against the use of cow urine stating, "The public health authorities should create mass awareness to deal with this culture during these public health emergencies."

