FSSAI meets businesses ahead of festivities to ensure food safety

New Delhi [India], September 26 : Food safety regulator FSSAI has convened a meeting with Indian sweet manufacturers in the run-up to months-long festivities, and emphasized the compliances that are to be followed to ensure safety and quality.

More than 150 food business operators participated in the meeting, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in a release after the meeting that was held on Monday.

The meeting was focused on sensitising the ecosystem regarding the perishable high-risk edibles to ensure safe food throughout the touch points including manufacturing, storage, distribution and other point of sales.

Emphasis was given on checking adulteration in raw materials, especially milk and milk products Khoa, Paneer, and Ghee which are more susceptible to adulteration and contamination during the high consumption season.

Further, businesses were sensitised to focus on testing and to ensure purchase of raw materials especially milk products only from vendors registered or licensed by the regulator.

“All Food Business Operators (FBOs) are required to monitor the quality of oil during frying by complying with the FSS regulations. Further, FBOs were advised to follow safe display practices for the loose sweets and to discourage outdoor cooking practices, as they can expose food and raw materials to environmental contaminants and pose risks to food safety,” FSSAI said in the release.

