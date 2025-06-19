Ft Finance Summit & Awards 2025 || The Corporate Titan Awards 2025
By ANI | Updated: June 19, 2025 18:28 IST2025-06-19T18:23:15+5:302025-06-19T18:28:34+5:30
New Delhi [India], June 19: The FT Finance Summit 2025 is a premier gathering of CFOs, finance strategists and fintech leaders, focused on driving innovation, fostering financial inclusion and delivering real-world impact through emerging technologies. With the theme "Fintech 2025 - Innovation, Inclusion & Impact," the summit explores how finance leaders are embracing digital transformation, navigating complex regulatory landscapes, and leveraging fintech solutions to unlock efficiency, agility and sustainable growth.
Through keynote sessions, panel discussions, and strategic networking, CFOs will share their evolving roles as transformation leaders, discuss innovations in digital finance, embedded payments, AI-powered analytics, ESG reporting and risk management and explore new models of collaboration between traditional finance and fintech disruptors.
FT Finance Summit 2025 is where financial leadership meets future-ready thinking.
Panel Discussion 1
Topic: - The Future of Finance: Navigating the Next Decade
Moderator: Riya Gote, Founder, Scriberlee, Managing Editor at The Business Fame
-Ankit Jain, CFO, PharmEasy
-Jayashree Ramaswamy, Group CFO, IL&FS
-Dr. Chanchal Rajora, Group CFO, Transformers & Rectifiers Ltd.
-Yashpal Gupta, Head of India Business Operations, Sutroli India Pvt Ltd
Panel Discussion 2
Topic: - The Role of Fintech in Financial Inclusion & Economic Growth
Moderator: Akshay Yadava, Director, UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India)
-Abhinav Jain, SVP Finance, CoinDCX
-CMA Vinod Vasant Shete, CFO, Chandu Kaka Saraf & Sons Pvt Ltd.
-Vikram Oza, Director - Finance, Jindal Worldwide Ltd.
Panel Discussion 3
Topic: - The Evolving Role of CFOs in the Fintech Era
Moderator: Riya Gote, Founder, Scriberlee, Managing Editor at The Business Fame
-Mihir Shah, CFO, HP Adhesives Ltd.
-Abhinav Jain, SVP Finance, CoinDCX
-CA. Unnat A. Parghi, Deputy CFO, Pahal Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.
JURY MEMBERS:
-Dr. Saumya Badgayan (Ph.D). Vice President - Corporate Strategy HR & IR Key Skills at Gold Star Jewellery Pvt. Ltd.
-Sudipta Ghosh, Partner at PwC
CHIEF GUEST:
-Ganpat Kothari, Indian Film Producer, Entrepreneur, Industrialist, Builder, Social worker, and Philanthropist
-Akshay Yadava, Director, UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India)
-Dr Amjadkhan Pathan, Chairman, Asanaj Healthcare Education and Research Foundation
-Fazal Saudagar, Managing Director, FS Developers Pvt. Ltd.
FT FINANCE AWARD
-BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN
Clap of Joy - ESAF Small Finance Bank
-FINANCE LEADERSHIP AWARD
RAJEEV GUPTA
Chief Financial Officer
L&T Technology Services Limited
-FINANCE LEADERSHIP AWARD
SMITA BIMAL NANDA
Chief Financial Officer
Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd.
-FINANCE LEADERSHIP AWARD
JAYASHREE RAMASWAMY
Group Chief Financial Officer
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited
-FINANCE LEADERSHIP AWARD
DR. (CA) CHANCHAL SINGH SATYANDRA RAJORA
Group CFO & Advisor to Board
Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd.
-FINANCE LEADERSHIP AWARD
PARSHAD DESAI
Chief Financial Officer
Shroffs Foundation Trust
-BEST IN-HOUSE MAGAZINE
Joy Talk, Lahanti, JST - ESAF Small Finance Bank
-CFO OF THE YEAR
VIKAS JAIN
Chief Financial Officer
Hinduja Leyland Finance
-MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA IN MARKETING
Social Media Handles
ESAF Small Finance Bank
-CERTIFICATE OF FELICITATION
ANKIT JAIN
Chief Financial Officer
PharmEasy
-CERTIFICATE OF FELICITATION
ABHINAV JAIN
SVP Finance
CoinDCX
-CERTIFICATE OF FELICITATION
CA. UNNAT A. PARGHI
Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Pahal Financial Services Private Limited
-CERTIFICATE OF FELICITATION
MIHIR SHAH
Chief Financial Officer
HP Adhesives Limited
-CERTIFICATE OF FELICITATION
VIKRAM OZA
Director - Finance
Jindal Worldwide Ltd.
-CERTIFICATE OF FELICITATION
CMA VINOD VASANT SHETE
Chief Financial Officer
Chandu Kaka Saraf & Sons Pvt Ltd.
-FINANCE LEADERSHIP AWARD
BHAVIN ASHAR
Director Finance
IMA PG India Pvt. Ltd.
THE CORPORATE TITAN AWARDS
The Corporate Titan Awards recognize and celebrate exceptional leadership, innovation and excellence across the corporate spectrum. This prestigious accolade honors visionary business leaders, trailblazing organizations and dynamic teams who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in driving growth, fostering innovation and making a significant impact within their industries.
Each year, The Corporate Titan Awards spotlight those who exemplify strategic foresight, ethical leadership, and sustainable practicesindividuals and companies that set new benchmarks for performance and inspire the next generation of corporate excellence.
From transformative CEOs to pioneering startups and established enterprises, the awards serve as a platform to showcase remarkable success stories and best practices that redefine the future of business.
-COO OF THE YEAR
WIM VAN GERVEN
COO
AM/NS India (ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India)
-BEST USE OF INFLUENCER MARKETING
Tata Steel Limited
-BEST CLOUD PLATFORM FOR AI
KUTHALINGAM SANKARALINGAM
Principal Cloud Engineer
-MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
AIRZ-FB "OPENS UP AIRWAYS" - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
-WOMEN SUPER ACHIEVER AWARD
RITU RAKHRA
Head - Human Resources India
Broadridge Financial Solutions
-CLOUD TRANSFORMATION LEADER AWARD
SASHI KIRAN VUPPALA
Technical Architect
-CIO OF THE YEAR
ABHIJIT CHATTERJEE
CIO
ABHi Technologies
-WOMEN LEADERSHIP AWARDS
PALLAVI CHOUDHARY
Sr. Director, Delivery Excellence
LTIMindtree Ltd.
-DATA ENGINEERING PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
SHIVA KUMAR VUPPALA
Senior SQL Developer
-AWARD FOR THE ENVIRONMENTAL INITIATIVES
Imperial Jewels
-BEST CUSTOMER CENTRIC MARKETING APPROACH
VEGA
-WOMEN ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARD
ROHINI MURARKA
Director
Regent Defence and Engineering Systems Limited
-OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP AWARD
DR NANDITA SHAH AND DR NANDITA GANDHI
Co-Director
Akshara Centre
-BEST TECHNICAL IMPLEMENTATION OF AI
RAJESH AAKULA
Senior Business Intelligence Architect
-BEST USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA & DIGITAL MARKETING IN SKINCARE
Galderma India Pvt. Ltd.
-MOST SUPPORTIVE AND INSPIRATIONAL MENTOR AWARD
ABHIJEET NARENDRA ADHAV
Founder
AbhiRang
-BEST RETAILER OF THE YEAR (CDIT)
Reliance Digital
-BEST COMPANY FOR WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT
H.K. Designs (India) LLP.
-CSR LEADERSHIP AWARD
SUDIPTA PAUL
Head - Communications, CSR, Risk and Compliance and Associate Impact
Broadridge Financial Solutions
-BEST SKILL DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR
NabaShree, HotLite, ShreeTech, ShreeEnergy - The WE Foundation
-BEST CSR PROJECT OF THE YEAR
Integrated Village Development Project
HeidelbergCement India Limited
-MOST TRUSTED NGO OF THE YEAR
Reaching Hand
-OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION IN HEALTHCARE SOCIAL WORK
Asanaj Healthcare Education and Research Foundation
-DATA PLATFORM ENGINEERING INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR
DINESH ESWARARAJ
Senior Data Architect and Engineering Leader
-ANTIBIOTICS STEWARDSHIP LEADER
Cetil - Lupin Ltd.
-MOST IMPACTFUL PRODUCT LAUNCH CAMPAIGN
Vega LitStyle Volumizer Hair Dryer Brush - VEGA
-ENGINEERING EXCELLENCE LEADER AWARD
MANI JOGA RAO CHEEKARAMELLI
-MOST ADMIRED SKINCARE BRAND
Cetaphil - Galderma India Pvt. Ltd.
-EXEMPLARY WOMEN EXCELLENCE AWARD
RANJEETHA RAJA
Head - Transformation
Broadridge Financial Solutions
-EMERGING LEADER OF THE YEAR
RAM SEKHAR BODALA
Principal Software Engineer, Amtrak (National Railroad Passenger Corporation)
-SUSTAINABLE WATER MANAGEMENT PROJECT
Ashok Leyland Limited (SUJAL), Alwar
-BEST SHOPPING MALL OF THE YEAR 24-25
Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru
-ICONIC LEADER OF THE YEAR
YASHPAL GUPTA
Head of India Business Operations
-BEST PUBLIC & SOCIAL WELFARE INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR
Holistic Welfare of Construction Workers & their Families - PNB Housing Finance Limited
-SAAS BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION LEADER
SHAKTI ABHISHEK
Founder, Ex- SVP Sales & BD, Serial Entrepreneur
-MOST ICONIC SHOPPING DESTINATION
Phoenix Mall of Asia
-BEST USE OF AI IN ENTERPRISE
VENKAT SHARMA GADDALA
-FASTEST GROWING E-COMMERCE SKINCARE BRAND
Galderma India Pvt. Ltd.
-MOST ADMIRED MARKETING EVENT AND CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
DINO WORLD - PHOENIX Marketcity Pune
-BEST PUBLIC HEALTH INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR
SwasthyaShree, Punarnava - The WE Foundation
-WOMEN IT LEADER OF THE YEAR
VANDANA KOLLATI
Technical Manger
-EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR INNOVATIVE USE OF AGENTIC AI
AJAY BABU NELLIPUDI
Sr. Applications Architect / Developer
Thank you, All Jury members & Chief Guest.
Congratulations to All the Award Winners.
