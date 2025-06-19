Ft Finance Summit & Awards 2025 || The Corporate Titan Awards 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 19: The FT Finance Summit 2025 is a premier gathering of CFOs, finance strategists and fintech leaders, focused on driving innovation, fostering financial inclusion and delivering real-world impact through emerging technologies. With the theme "Fintech 2025 - Innovation, Inclusion & Impact," the summit explores how finance leaders are embracing digital transformation, navigating complex regulatory landscapes, and leveraging fintech solutions to unlock efficiency, agility and sustainable growth.

Through keynote sessions, panel discussions, and strategic networking, CFOs will share their evolving roles as transformation leaders, discuss innovations in digital finance, embedded payments, AI-powered analytics, ESG reporting and risk management and explore new models of collaboration between traditional finance and fintech disruptors.

FT Finance Summit 2025 is where financial leadership meets future-ready thinking.

Panel Discussion 1

Topic: - The Future of Finance: Navigating the Next Decade

Moderator: Riya Gote, Founder, Scriberlee, Managing Editor at The Business Fame

-Ankit Jain, CFO, PharmEasy

-Jayashree Ramaswamy, Group CFO, IL&FS

-Dr. Chanchal Rajora, Group CFO, Transformers & Rectifiers Ltd.

-Yashpal Gupta, Head of India Business Operations, Sutroli India Pvt Ltd

Panel Discussion 2

Topic: - The Role of Fintech in Financial Inclusion & Economic Growth

Moderator: Akshay Yadava, Director, UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India)

-Abhinav Jain, SVP Finance, CoinDCX

-CMA Vinod Vasant Shete, CFO, Chandu Kaka Saraf & Sons Pvt Ltd.

-Vikram Oza, Director - Finance, Jindal Worldwide Ltd.

Panel Discussion 3

Topic: - The Evolving Role of CFOs in the Fintech Era

Moderator: Riya Gote, Founder, Scriberlee, Managing Editor at The Business Fame

-Mihir Shah, CFO, HP Adhesives Ltd.

-Abhinav Jain, SVP Finance, CoinDCX

-CA. Unnat A. Parghi, Deputy CFO, Pahal Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

JURY MEMBERS:

-Dr. Saumya Badgayan (Ph.D). Vice President - Corporate Strategy HR & IR Key Skills at Gold Star Jewellery Pvt. Ltd.

-Sudipta Ghosh, Partner at PwC

CHIEF GUEST:

-Ganpat Kothari, Indian Film Producer, Entrepreneur, Industrialist, Builder, Social worker, and Philanthropist

-Akshay Yadava, Director, UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India)

-Dr Amjadkhan Pathan, Chairman, Asanaj Healthcare Education and Research Foundation

-Fazal Saudagar, Managing Director, FS Developers Pvt. Ltd.

FT FINANCE AWARD

-BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN

Clap of Joy - ESAF Small Finance Bank

-FINANCE LEADERSHIP AWARD

RAJEEV GUPTA

Chief Financial Officer

L&T Technology Services Limited

-FINANCE LEADERSHIP AWARD

SMITA BIMAL NANDA

Chief Financial Officer

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd.

-FINANCE LEADERSHIP AWARD

JAYASHREE RAMASWAMY

Group Chief Financial Officer

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited

-FINANCE LEADERSHIP AWARD

DR. (CA) CHANCHAL SINGH SATYANDRA RAJORA

Group CFO & Advisor to Board

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd.

-FINANCE LEADERSHIP AWARD

PARSHAD DESAI

Chief Financial Officer

Shroffs Foundation Trust

-BEST IN-HOUSE MAGAZINE

Joy Talk, Lahanti, JST - ESAF Small Finance Bank

-CFO OF THE YEAR

VIKAS JAIN

Chief Financial Officer

Hinduja Leyland Finance

-MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA IN MARKETING

Social Media Handles

ESAF Small Finance Bank

-CERTIFICATE OF FELICITATION

ANKIT JAIN

Chief Financial Officer

PharmEasy

-CERTIFICATE OF FELICITATION

ABHINAV JAIN

SVP Finance

CoinDCX

-CERTIFICATE OF FELICITATION

CA. UNNAT A. PARGHI

Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Pahal Financial Services Private Limited

-CERTIFICATE OF FELICITATION

MIHIR SHAH

Chief Financial Officer

HP Adhesives Limited

-CERTIFICATE OF FELICITATION

VIKRAM OZA

Director - Finance

Jindal Worldwide Ltd.

-CERTIFICATE OF FELICITATION

CMA VINOD VASANT SHETE

Chief Financial Officer

Chandu Kaka Saraf & Sons Pvt Ltd.

-FINANCE LEADERSHIP AWARD

BHAVIN ASHAR

Director Finance

IMA PG India Pvt. Ltd.

THE CORPORATE TITAN AWARDS

The Corporate Titan Awards recognize and celebrate exceptional leadership, innovation and excellence across the corporate spectrum. This prestigious accolade honors visionary business leaders, trailblazing organizations and dynamic teams who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in driving growth, fostering innovation and making a significant impact within their industries.

Each year, The Corporate Titan Awards spotlight those who exemplify strategic foresight, ethical leadership, and sustainable practicesindividuals and companies that set new benchmarks for performance and inspire the next generation of corporate excellence.

From transformative CEOs to pioneering startups and established enterprises, the awards serve as a platform to showcase remarkable success stories and best practices that redefine the future of business.

-COO OF THE YEAR

WIM VAN GERVEN

COO

AM/NS India (ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India)

-BEST USE OF INFLUENCER MARKETING

Tata Steel Limited

-BEST CLOUD PLATFORM FOR AI

KUTHALINGAM SANKARALINGAM

Principal Cloud Engineer

-MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

AIRZ-FB "OPENS UP AIRWAYS" - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

-WOMEN SUPER ACHIEVER AWARD

RITU RAKHRA

Head - Human Resources India

Broadridge Financial Solutions

-CLOUD TRANSFORMATION LEADER AWARD

SASHI KIRAN VUPPALA

Technical Architect

-CIO OF THE YEAR

ABHIJIT CHATTERJEE

CIO

ABHi Technologies

-WOMEN LEADERSHIP AWARDS

PALLAVI CHOUDHARY

Sr. Director, Delivery Excellence

LTIMindtree Ltd.

-DATA ENGINEERING PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

SHIVA KUMAR VUPPALA

Senior SQL Developer

-AWARD FOR THE ENVIRONMENTAL INITIATIVES

Imperial Jewels

-BEST CUSTOMER CENTRIC MARKETING APPROACH

VEGA

-WOMEN ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARD

ROHINI MURARKA

Director

Regent Defence and Engineering Systems Limited

-OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP AWARD

DR NANDITA SHAH AND DR NANDITA GANDHI

Co-Director

Akshara Centre

-BEST TECHNICAL IMPLEMENTATION OF AI

RAJESH AAKULA

Senior Business Intelligence Architect

-BEST USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA & DIGITAL MARKETING IN SKINCARE

Galderma India Pvt. Ltd.

-MOST SUPPORTIVE AND INSPIRATIONAL MENTOR AWARD

ABHIJEET NARENDRA ADHAV

Founder

AbhiRang

-BEST RETAILER OF THE YEAR (CDIT)

Reliance Digital

-BEST COMPANY FOR WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT

H.K. Designs (India) LLP.

-CSR LEADERSHIP AWARD

SUDIPTA PAUL

Head - Communications, CSR, Risk and Compliance and Associate Impact

Broadridge Financial Solutions

-BEST SKILL DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR

NabaShree, HotLite, ShreeTech, ShreeEnergy - The WE Foundation

-BEST CSR PROJECT OF THE YEAR

Integrated Village Development Project

HeidelbergCement India Limited

-MOST TRUSTED NGO OF THE YEAR

Reaching Hand

-OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION IN HEALTHCARE SOCIAL WORK

Asanaj Healthcare Education and Research Foundation

-DATA PLATFORM ENGINEERING INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR

DINESH ESWARARAJ

Senior Data Architect and Engineering Leader

-ANTIBIOTICS STEWARDSHIP LEADER

Cetil - Lupin Ltd.

-MOST IMPACTFUL PRODUCT LAUNCH CAMPAIGN

Vega LitStyle Volumizer Hair Dryer Brush - VEGA

-ENGINEERING EXCELLENCE LEADER AWARD

MANI JOGA RAO CHEEKARAMELLI

-MOST ADMIRED SKINCARE BRAND

Cetaphil - Galderma India Pvt. Ltd.

-EXEMPLARY WOMEN EXCELLENCE AWARD

RANJEETHA RAJA

Head - Transformation

Broadridge Financial Solutions

-EMERGING LEADER OF THE YEAR

RAM SEKHAR BODALA

Principal Software Engineer, Amtrak (National Railroad Passenger Corporation)

-SUSTAINABLE WATER MANAGEMENT PROJECT

Ashok Leyland Limited (SUJAL), Alwar

-BEST SHOPPING MALL OF THE YEAR 24-25

Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru

-ICONIC LEADER OF THE YEAR

YASHPAL GUPTA

Head of India Business Operations

-BEST PUBLIC & SOCIAL WELFARE INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR

Holistic Welfare of Construction Workers & their Families - PNB Housing Finance Limited

-SAAS BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION LEADER

SHAKTI ABHISHEK

Founder, Ex- SVP Sales & BD, Serial Entrepreneur

-MOST ICONIC SHOPPING DESTINATION

Phoenix Mall of Asia

-BEST USE OF AI IN ENTERPRISE

VENKAT SHARMA GADDALA

-FASTEST GROWING E-COMMERCE SKINCARE BRAND

Galderma India Pvt. Ltd.

-MOST ADMIRED MARKETING EVENT AND CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

DINO WORLD - PHOENIX Marketcity Pune

-BEST PUBLIC HEALTH INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR

SwasthyaShree, Punarnava - The WE Foundation

-WOMEN IT LEADER OF THE YEAR

VANDANA KOLLATI

Technical Manger

-EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR INNOVATIVE USE OF AGENTIC AI

AJAY BABU NELLIPUDI

Sr. Applications Architect / Developer

Thank you, All Jury members & Chief Guest.

Congratulations to All the Award Winners.

