FTAs driving agri sector growth, 25 crore Soil Health Cards distributed: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, July 10 With supportive policies, fiscal incentives, reduced tariff barriers and new market access through free trade agreements (FTAs) developed countries including Australia, the UAE, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) nations, and the UK, the agriculture sector has witnessed significant progress, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

Addressing the 16th Agriculture Leadership Conclave here, the minister stated that 25 crore Soil Health Cards have been distributed to farmers to promote balanced fertiliser usage, and crop loans have been made accessible through the Kisan Credit Card initiative.

Goyal said the government has consistently placed the agricultural sector at the forefront of its development agenda under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A large number of farmer families have benefitted from the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme. Additionally, 1,400 mandis have been integrated with the e-NAM platform, enabling farmers across the country to access real-time information on crop prices and enhance market linkages.

“In the fertiliser sector, the government has provided substantial subsidies to ensure that farmers receive fertilisers at affordable prices. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, timely fertiliser supply to farmers was ensured,” the minister told the gathering.

He noted that India’s agricultural sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience—even amid global market turbulence and declining export trends.

The efforts of Indian farmers have contributed to a stable agri-export performance, with agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries exports reaching Rs 4 lakh crore.

The farming community has played a key role in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat and turning the “Local Goes Global” vision into a reality.

Goyal said India’s farmers have been instrumental in the global success of products such as basmati and other varieties of rice, spices, fresh fruits and vegetables, horticulture and floriculture produce, as well as in the fisheries and poultry sectors.

He emphasised the government’s focus on promoting digital agriculture by introducing Artificial Intelligence, geospatial technology, weather prediction systems, vertical farming, and AI-enabled tools. These innovations, he noted, would support Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and cooperatives.

