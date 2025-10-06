Fudan University and Singapore Management University Forge Strategic Partnership for Greater Societal Impact

PRNewswire

Shanghai [China]/Singapore, October 6: Fudan University and Singapore Management University (SMU) have elevated their partnership of 17 years to a strategic level to focus on pressing societal challenges in the digital age.

Through a Memorandum of Agreement signed at the 2025 Fudan University-Singapore Management University Forum on Artificial Intelligence, Digital Governance and Sustainable Societies by Fudan University President Jin Li and SMU President Lily Kong, both universities have committed to deeper cooperation across research and education in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) governance, computational social science, urban sustainability and successful ageing.

Solid foundation to realise new ambitions

Since the launch of their undergraduate exchange programme in 2008, SMU and Fudan have worked together on numerous joint research projects across the disciplines of Law, Economics and Information Systems, academic programmes including a double master's degree in law, as well as three high-level joint forums since 2014.

This rich history of collaboration has laid a solid foundation to realise new ambitions under the strategic partnership, particularly an interdisciplinary Joint Programme in Digital Technology and Society, which will integrate education, research and community engagement to advance knowledge and develop solutions at the intersection of management, social sciences and technology.

The two universities say that their strategic partnership goes beyond academic excellence, aiming to develop new knowledge for real-world impact and to transform lives.

At the signing ceremony, President Jin Li stated that this strategic partnership is an important initiative by Fudan University in response to the national strategies of "Digital China" and "Sustainable Development," as well as a demonstration of both universities' responsibility to contribute to global governance. Leveraging complementary strengths, Fudan and SMU will jointly establish an interdisciplinary programme focused on "Digital Technology and Society," with particular emphasis on the intersections of artificial intelligence, digital governance, and urban sustainability.

President Lily Kong noted that the elevation to a strategic partnership reflects the shared vision of both universities to develop and deliver meaningful impact to the communities they serve, and to bridge Singapore and China through transformative education and cutting-edge research. Based in cities that are exemplars of progressive urban planning and development, SMU and Fudan have every opportunity to contribute insights that make Singapore and Shanghai more sustainable, enduring and inclusive. "SMU and Fudan will work together to address the pressing societal challenges of today and tomorrow, building more sustainable and inclusive urban societies, nurturing future-ready talent, and developing innovative strategies to address ageing societies all of which are central themes of today's forum."

Multiple perspectives and enhanced international collaboration in higher education for the digital era

Ahead of the signing ceremony, the forum featured in-depth discussions on the themes of artificial intelligence, digital governance and a sustainable society. SMU President Lily Kong and Fudan University Vice President Chen Zhimin delivered opening remarks, reflecting on the two universities' history of collaboration and outlining future directions for partnership.

Leading scholars from Shanghai, Singapore and beyond delivered keynote addresses. University ofGottingen Institute of Computer Science Chair Professor and Fudan Research Centre for Social Intelligence Chief Scientist, IIEEE Fellow, Professor Fu Xiaoming, examined social mobility in ancient empires and the digital age through the lens of AI for Social Sciences and Humanities (AI4SSH). Associate Dean of SMU's School of Computing and Information Systems, Associate Professor Zhu Feida, discussed how collaborative intelligence and tokenised economies could drive a sustainable digital future. Peking University School of Transnational Law Associate Professor of Law and SMU Centre for Digital Law Research Fellow, Associate Professor Gilad Abiri, analysed the normative frameworks for AI legitimacy. Fudan Institute on Ageing Professor and Secretary-General of the Shanghai Population Association, Professor Li Qiang, explored the opportunities and challenges of digital and intelligent solutions for elderly care in light of China's demographic trends.

In the subsequent roundtable discussions, international academics and industry leaders engaged in dialogue on two key topics: "AI Governance: Co-evolution, Tensions and Synergies in the Public Good" and "AI Leadership and Business Value Creation." Involving SMU School of Computing and Information Systems Professor Siau Keng Leng, the panels examined how AI can deliver efficiency gains for public benefit while raising challenges of ethics and fairness, and explored enterprise transformation, talent development and value creation in the digital era. Speakers underscored the need for dynamic balance to ensure that technology ultimately serves the good of society, offering practical insights to inform future academia-industry collaboration between the two universities.

