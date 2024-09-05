Full literacy, zero poverty biggest boundary to break to become superpower: Gautam Adani

Mumbai, Sep 5 Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, said here on Thursday that as India aspires to become a superpower, we must aim at breaking the final boundary to help the country take that giant leap -- full literacy and zero poverty.

Sharing his own life examples about how he broke several boundaries to take the Adani Group to scale new heights, Gautam Adani said the future belongs to those who dare to see beyond the present and recognise that today's limits are tomorrow's starting points.

"The trend lines are clear. Following our independence, it took us 58 years to reach our first trillion dollars of GDP, 12 years for the next trillion, and just 5 years for the third. I anticipate that within the next decade, India will begin adding a trillion dollars to its GDP every 18 months putting us on track to become a 25 to 30 trillion-dollar economy by 2050," the Adani Group Chairman emphasised in his address at the Jai Hind College here on the occasion of of the Teachers’ Day.

This pace and scale of growth will drive incredible possibilities for all of us. However, the biggest boundary that we must all collectively break as a nation is 100 per cent literacy and zero poverty, he stressed.

"I strongly believe that breaking this boundary sets us on the path of becoming the superpower that we have always aspired to be. And as a nation – we have never been closer to this aspiration than today. We stand on the brink of an incredible period, where India is poised to become one of the greatest growth platforms the world will have ever witnessed," said Gautam Adani.

"A democracy whose time has come cannot be stopped and India’s time has arrived. The future is ours to create and the boundaries we break today will define the India of tomorrow," he asserted.

The Adani Group Chairman emphasised that the nation's greatest strength lies in its youth. Today, with a median age of just 29, India is positioned to be the world’s largest consumer society by 2050 – the key driving force behind unprecedented economic growth.

"It is a staggering projection that even in 2050, our median age will be only 39 years. Nothing can be more empowering than being the largest global population that is fully literate, has zero poverty and a median age of less than 40," Gautam Adani told the gathering.

