‘Full normalcy expected by Dec end’: Patna Airport Director on IndiGo flight crisis

Patna, Dec 10 With the IndiGo flight crisis entering its ninth consecutive day, Patna Airport Director C.P. Dwivedi addressed the media on Wednesday and clarified the reasons behind the widespread inconvenience caused to passengers due to repeated flight cancellations.

Dwivedi stated that the disruption was not limited to Patna, but part of a pan-India issue arising from technical problems in certain IndiGo aircraft.

Owing to these technical inspections and maintenance needs, IndiGo temporarily reduced operations on several routes across the country.

The Airport Director confirmed that some IndiGo flights will remain cancelled until December 15, as the airline continues mandatory technical checks.

He added that despite the ongoing cancellations, the local IndiGo team responded promptly, helping bring operations at Patna Airport largely back to normal.

IndiGo, which earlier operated 40–50 flights daily from Patna, had to significantly reduce this number in recent days.

Dwivedi said that the process of restoring services has now begun, and most flights are gradually returning to their regular schedule.

He also mentioned that IndiGo plans to maintain temporarily reduced flight operations till mid-December for safety-related inspections, after which normal flight frequency is expected to resume by the end of December.

Dwivedi assured that all possible assistance has been provided to affected passengers.

“All passenger complaints have been addressed on priority,” he said, adding that the airport’s official Twitter handle is continuously posting updates to ensure timely and accurate information.

To further assist stranded passengers, a railway help desk has been set up at the airport, enabling them to switch to alternate travel options when required.

The Director stated that passenger feedback has been positive, and the airport administration is closely monitoring the situation to prevent any further inconvenience.

Meanwhile, passengers at Jayprakash Narayan International Airport, Patna, have been facing severe inconvenience for the ninth consecutive day.

On Wednesday, many travellers missed job interviews and important engagements, while others were forced to wait at the airport for hours.

A total of 8 Indigo flights to Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and other destinations were cancelled.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor