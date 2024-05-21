Full power, Full endurance: The new BMW S 1000 XR launched in India

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 21: The new BMW S 1000 XR was launched in India today. Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), this motorcycle can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India authorized dealerships from today onwards.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The new BMW S 1000 XR is the ultimate symbiosis of long-distance capability and high-performance in a sport bike. Its four-cylinder in-line engine continues to impress as a superb source of power. Improved in all key areas, this motorcycle offers superior, sporty riding pleasure even if the journey is long. Chase as many bends as you like - you alone decide when the ride ends."

The ex-showroom price* is as follows:

The new BMW S 1000 XR - INR 22,50,000

*Prices prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer.

The new BMW S 1000 XR will be offered the following color options: Blackstorm metallic, Gravityblue metallic (with Style Sports) and Lightwhite solid paint/Motorsport (with M Package).

To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India will offer customized and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans approved before delivery takes place. For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers', with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365-day package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

The new BMW S 1000 XR

In order to provide even more freedom of movement, especially during high-performance riding on country roads and race tracks, the seat of the long-distance sports bike has been completely redesigned. The front fairing and lighting system are defined by sharp edges. Combined with striking beading, they shape the overall line - aggressively and consistently to the finish. It's no accident that the visually short tail is reminiscent of a sport bike. The hinted snout, the high flyline, and the comfortable handlebars indicate an insatiable hunger for kilometres. The adjustable windshield means you can keep your eyes on the road, and the odometer, without your helmet shaking.

The new BMW S 1000 XR is fitted with a reworked in-line 4-cylinder engine that delivers even more impressive performance, with a flow-optimised geometry for the intake channels. The new S 1000 XR shares its in-line 4-cylinder engine with the S 1000 RR, providing a smooth and powerful torque delivery and a harmonious power characteristic that contributes to excellent rideability. It generates a peak output of 170 hp (125 kW) at 11,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm. The motorcycle sprints from 0-100 Km in 3.25 seconds and can achieve maximum speed of 253 km/h.

The new BMW S 1000 XR now offers a seat height of 850 mm which can be lowered with an optional equipment - low suspension, low seat and provides more space by increasing the usable length and width of the seat, allowing for better adjustment of the seating position depending on the riding conditions. The improved ergonomics make it easier for riders to manoeuvre the new BMW S 1000 XR on the road or on the race track, providing even better control. The rear section now features new side panels and air intakes inspired by motorsports, giving it a more dynamic look. Additionally, the radiator trim now has a textured surface, and the previously black-coloured "beak" fender is now painted in body colour.

The new S 1000 XR comes with an expanded standard equipment list including Touring and Dynamic package. Both these packages ensure that the motorcycle contains right equipment for longer trips and at the same time enable additional performance and comfort. The overall riding experience is lifted with a host of standard features such as Riding Modes Pro, Heater Grips and Cruise Control. The standard Headlight Pro provides additional safety during night-time rides with its adaptive turning light. Numerous features such as Tyre Pressure Coltrol, Hand Protection add to the riding enjoyment and safety. The rider benefits from improved road illumination in corners. The package also includes Daytime Running Lights (DRL) for better vehicle recognition during the day. Keyless Ride and a 12 Ah capacity battery are now standard features. Additionally, the new BMW S 1000 XR is equipped with a USB charging option as standard. The optimised Shift Assistant Pro ensures even higher precision when shifting gears.

Riders can further customise their motorcycle with the optional M package, and refine the sporty profile of the new BMW S 1000 XR. The exclusive Light white/M Motorsport paintwork is only included in this package and gives the motorcycle a powerful look. The package includes: the M Sport seat for optimum support when taking those bends, the M lightweight battery, the M forged wheels, the M Endurance chain, the M GPS-Laptrigger, sports silencer, the tinted sport windscreen and the striking black fuel filler cap.

A comprehensive range of original BMW Motorcycle accessories is available for further individualization of the new BMW S 1000 XR.

If you have any queries, please contact:

BMW Group India

Abhay Dange, Director, Press and Corporate Affairs

Cell: +91 9910481013; Tel: + 91 124 4566600; Email: Abhay.Dange@bmw.in

Rohneet Naik, Product and Technology Communication, Press and Corporate Affairs

Cell: +91 9899965668; Tel: + 91 124 4566600; Email: Rohneet.NR.Naik@bmw.in

Internet: www.bmw-motorrad.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BMWMotorradIN/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BMWMotorrad_IN

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCz9St6Kvq2uk-BbaWV15mA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwmotorrad_IN/

#MakeLifeARide #BMWMotorradIndia #BMWMotorrad #BMWMotorrad #BMWMotorradIndia #S1000XR #NeverStopChallenging

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor