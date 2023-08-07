FunnelGod founder unveils Revolutionary 'GodMode' Funnel Marketing System, transforming the marketing landscape

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 7: Recently, the founder of Funnel Marketing System unlocked the ‘GodMode’ which is a game-changer that can completely change professional life. GodMode ‘Funnel Marketing Systtem’ is the extract of 100+ funnels, 30+ industries, project experience with 6-8 figure private clients, 10-15% of conversions, and 3$M in sales (and years of years of pain and struggles). There are many reasons to become a Funnel God. Those who have completed the God-Mode Marketing System Training program, become extraordinary marketers, far beyond the level of general or digital marketers.

Funnel gods are “Multi-Skilled Marketing Nerds,” who are experts in specific niches & industries with a proven track record. And different “funnel gods” are expertise in different niches & industries. (All funnel gods adhere to a single system known as “God-Mode” – Funnel Marketing System). Individual Funnel gods are extremely trained and capable of building world-class funnels, writing killer sales copy, running crazy ads, automating everything, and managing all marketing assets without depending on any funnel experts or agencies. (All funnel gods constantly deep-research your industries, markets, audiences, funnels, and offers for rapid growth).

Funnel gods around the world believe that working with a larger number of clients with minimal results and losing them is always better than working with a limited number of clients with massive results. (All funnel gods are aligned with the client’s business, mission, & goals and willing to work long-term, literally, as a marketing partner). “GOD-MODE” Funnel Marketing System developed from the top 1% of industry experts like funnel strategists, funnel experts, funnel designers, funnel builders, copywriters, advertisers, & marketers. (Proven methods & frameworks by funnel gods)

Most Funnel Gods master this above skill for a specific niche and industry, and as Funnel Gods, we collaborate with other funnel gods in similar niches to accelerate our growth. (Because all Funnel Gods adhere to the same “God-Mode” – the funnel marketing system – they are 100% similar in personality, vision, and mission). Funnel Gods are dedicated to providing 100% Done-With-You services, seeking long-term marketing partnerships with clients. They excel in mastering the "GodMode" system tailored to various niches and industries.

The founder of Funnel Marketing, Jame Preneur started his digital marketing journey in 2017 with a 5k and a used computer system. Today, he is one of the fastest-growing Funnel marketers in the industry, and he plans to take on the world's biggest Funnel Marketer. He is the founder of FunnelGod and the inventor of 'God Mode' funnel marketing system.

Jame Preneur is a name synonymous with perseverance and entrepreneurial success. In a mere four years, Jame went from being completely broke to revolutionizing the world of marketing. Starting his business from the confines of his bedroom with just INR 5K and a second-hand computer, he offered a wide range of services, including SEO, SMO, SMM, PPC, design, brand design, website development, video production, and software development across various industries.

Juggling a multitude of services for over 20 different industries, Jame often found himself charging low prices without delivering impactful results. However, an innovative and audacious idea changed the trajectory of his career. Rather than offering a plethora of marketing services without significant impact, Jame focused on a specific niche, providing limited yet highly effective marketing services that generated maximum results.

After countless late nights, early mornings, and relentless trial and error, Jame unlocked the 'GodMode - Funnel Marketing System'—a game-changer that transformed his professional life. No longer burdened with numerous clients and a large team, Jame shifted his focus to working with 2-3 high-paying clients, achieving remarkable six-figure success from the comfort of his home.

Jame's expertise extends beyond his chosen niche, as he now collaborates with top influencers in India and Australia. Join us as we delve deeper into Jame Preneur's (GodeMode - Funnel Marketing System) the undeniable proof of his groundbreaking achievements.

What are the 9- Step Godmode - Funnel Marketing System:

This 9- step is to kick start your funnel marketing agency,

1. Focus: Discover your true passion and purpose, aligning them with your entrepreneurial marketing career. This laser focus will keep you on track, preventing distractions and saving you years of precious time.

2. Audience: Find your dream audience and niche, where you can provide solutions to their biggest problems. Say goodbye to wasted efforts on the wrong clients and communities.

3. Offer: Craft irresistible offers based on your unique skills, capabilities, and strengths. Stand out from the crowd and watch as your niche industry falls in love with your services and solutions.

4. Branding: Learn the importance of branding and how to position your message effectively to your target audience, niche, and industry. Rise to the top as a high-demand expert, commanding both persuasion and value.

5. Funnel: Dive into the world of funnels and discover the right type, design, and automation strategies for long-term success. Save time, effort, and energy as your funnels work seamlessly in the background.

6. Traffic: Unlock the secrets to driving targeted and cost-effective traffic to your funnels. Gain a deep understanding of the traffic sources needed for your specific niche and industry, ensuring you don't waste precious advertising dollars.

7. Sales: Master the art of closing prospects on calls with proven frameworks and sales scripts. Say goodbye to fear and pressure as you confidently convert anyone you meet into a valuable client.

8. Scaling: Learn how to scale your business and take it to new heights. Make more money, build wealth, and enjoy the benefits of increased freedom as your agency flourishes.

9. Value: Build a strong community, network, and fan base. Be loved, popular, and recognized as a leader in your industry.

By following these 9 core steps in the GOD-MODE Funnel Marketing System, you will have a clear and actionable roadmap for building a successful funnel marketing agency from scratch.

These are the proven steps I extracted from my funnel journey that helped me achieve a 6-figure business from my home office without the need for a team, huge investments, or taking huge risks.

This was all made possible because I invested in learning a lot of marketing skills and was part of some of the top marketing gurus around the world, such as Aaron Fletcher, Justin Woll, Gustin Sun, Russell Brunson, Sabri Subi, and Deepsh Mandla.

Jame Preneur, the founder of FunnelGod, Author of "BecomeFunnelGod"(Amazon link) Book and the creator of the 'GodMode' Funnel Marketing System, has revolutionized the marketing industry. Starting from humble beginnings, he transformed his business by focusing on a specific niche and delivering maximum results. His system, backed by years of experience and generating over $3M in sales, offers a 9-step blueprint for building a successful funnel marketing agency. The GodMode Funnel Marketing System empowers marketers to find their true passion, target the right audience, create irresistible offers, establish a strong brand, optimize funnels, drive targeted traffic, close sales confidently, scale their business, and build a strong community. Jame Preneur's expertise and innovative system differentiate him from traditional marketers, making him a funnel marketing pioneer.

