Furniselan Announces a Quick Furniture Delivery Initiative

New Delhi (India), May 18: Furniselan, India’s leading wooden furniture manufacturer proudly announces a quick delivery initiative in a recent turn of events. The company is ready to complete the delivery within 7 days of placing the order. The furniture enterprise has 70% of its product portfolio already in stock ready. They are promising to dispatch that selected category within 24 hours of placing the order. A leading manufacturer of wood furniture, Furniselan is a family-owned company that produces high-quality solid wood furnishings for both national and international market. They offer a long-term warranty which further adds the value to the brands. Additionally, their support team ensures that the customers enjoy their flawless service.

This is first time in the solid wood industry that a player has announced the delivery of orders in such quick succession. In addition, Furniselan offers furniture customization of different products as per individual needs in all colours, designs and sizes. Delivery is free PAN India including free installation services in the country. Talking about the announcement Mr. Gopal Suthar, Founder, Furniselan says, ‘We are extremely happy and proud in presenting our thoughtfulness with you all. We fully understand how much anticipation goes behind making an order. Customers can find the ready stock on the website with the label Ready. Most of the orders will be dispatched between 24 hours. We are here to serve our customers to the best of our abilities. We believe in fulfilling our business responsibility fully, hence this decision to make quick delivery. We look forward to your love, trust and cooperation.”

Furniselan is an online company that manufactures high-quality solid wood. They have emerged as one of the top makers and suppliers of the highest-quality furnishing items since its establishment in the year 1998. Furniselan offers excellent after-sales services. As the organisation believes in and maintains excellent abilities, they always endeavour to create flawless things that are long-lasting and timeless. Under Gopal’s leadership, Furniselan has become a leading player in the furniture industry.

