Furrl Founder & CEO Esha Tiwary, felicitated at ET Achievers Awards 2023

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 30: In a world where innovation, leadership and entrepreneurial spirit drive progress, it is imperative to celebrate excellence in business. It is that time to recognise achievers, who have set exemplary standards of excellence, across diverse realms. Veteran industry leaders from across business, entrepreneurship, technology, and more, came together at the awards night to celebrate new benchmarks of success.

ET Achievers Awards 2023, which honours and recognises those who have made remarkable contributions across sectors, held on September 25, 2023, at Hotel Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru. Esha Tiwary, Founder & CEO of Furrl, felicitated at the ET Achievers Awards 2023 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

Speaking after being felicitated, Esha responded, “It’s special to receive the ET Achievers Award. Thank you for your faith in our potential, and for recognizing startups that are challenging status quo and have big ambitions! ”

With the sea of new brands available today, even online savvy consumers find it difficult to discover the brands and products right for them. At the same time, brands are also struggling to get their story in front of the right set of customers, despite the reach of social media. Understanding this discovery challenge and the massively evolving consumer behaviors, Esha Tiwary started Furrl with the mission to lead the next wave of disruption in e-commerce, globally.

In a nutshell, Furrl is a unique #Vibe-first shopping app that helps its customers discover the coolest new brands right for them and enables a seamless, hassle-free shopping experience right from the Furrl app.

Esha Tiwary has donned many hats in the entrepreneurial ecosystem over the last 16 years. After working and scaling early-stage businesses, Tiwary founded Furrl in 2022 which is tapping into the USD 100 billion D2C opportunity in India, while focusing on savvy and experienced online shoppers.

As Millennia’s and Genz’s slowly takeover online customer cohorts, they are struggling to express their unique sense of identity and are increasingly looking for brands they can personally connect with. Furrl solves this exact problem for its customers with a vibe-first browsing experience. Moreover, the shopping experience on Furrl is highly social, enabling its digital-first customers to share anything from brands, products or the collections they vibe with, making it easier than ever for consumers to share their new finds in their circles. This means that users can discover products based on their mood, beliefs, occasion etc. and also discover the best brands recommended by people they trust.

With 10,000+ products across fashion and lifestyle, Furrl, a Bengaluru-based startup, is curating a unique shopping experience not just in apparel, but also in categories such as accessories and home décor. This is especially attractive for consumers considering the upcoming festive season, and their constant search for products that stand out from the crowd. Furrl not only solves a big pain point for end consumers, but is also designed specifically for the needs of small and medium homegrown brands. Their advanced product enables an exemplary 30-min on boarding for new brands on Furrl.

"We did months of deep consumer research before building the product. This allowed us to really understand how consumer needs are changing and how traditional search-based e-commerce products cannot solve what the new age consumer is looking for. Furrl has reimagined brand discovery for today’s savvy online consumers – Furrl is the Spotify for e-commerce.”

Apart from their deep insight into emerging consumer behaviors, the success of Furrl also stems from the fact that Tiwary has worked closely with and mentored several start-ups over the last one and a half decades. Her deep industry networks have allowed Furrl to build collaborations and move fast, as well as attract top-notch talent in record time. The company has big ambitions – having started with a focus on women, they will soon be expanding to men and kids’ categories in a big way. Given the global nature of these changing consumer behaviors, international expansion if not far behind.

