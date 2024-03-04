Fusion Kitchen Celebrates Five Years of Culinary Excellence and Global Growth Amidst 0 per cent Commission Milestone

SRV Media

London [UK], March 4: Fusion Kitchen, a leading online food delivery platform, has reached a notable benchmark, celebrating five years of reshaping the food delivery industry. A vanguard in the culinary sector, Fusion Kitchen stands out with its unique 0 per cent commission model, a policy that has been an integral aspect of the company's ethos from its inception.

Starting on the vibrant streets of the United Kingdom, Fusion Kitchen has now expanded across countries such as Ireland, the Netherlands, the UAE, and Australia, with plans for further international reach. A modest beginning in terms of revenue consistently grew year on year, with figures reaching £496,000 by the third year. The initial team of hopeful innovators has grown into an assemblage of 50 to 75 dedicated employees who work to ensure the platform's continued success.

Empowering their business partners with a 0 per cent commission policy, Fusion Kitchen stood as a paragon of innovation, implementing cutting-edge tech such as DevOps and machine learning to enhance operational efficacy. Reflective of their swift and accommodating delivery service, the company also excels in integrating novel technological advancements that enhance both customer and partner experiencesfrom user-friendly mobile applications to strategically beneficial data insights.

The journey began under the guidance of Hari Prasad Babu Sekar, a seasoned entrepreneur with over a decade of experience in software technology. Recognizing the rapidly growing influence of technology in the food industry, Hari saw the potential for a platform that would facilitate the convergence of convenience and culinary variety, thereby advocating a seamless ordering experience paired with robust support for partnering restaurants by offering visibility and further customer base at no extra cost. It was more than just a business model; it was a vision to "Feeding Communities not Commissions."

Hari Prasad Babu Sekar, the pioneer behind this vision, asserts, "Our quest has always been to create not just a food delivery service but a platform where every meal reflects our dedication to disrupting the status quo with our 0 per cent commission promise. We pledge to sustain a harmonious ecosystem where restaurants flourish, quality meets expectations, and customers relish in the adventure of fusion cuisines right at their doorstep."

What sets the online food delivery platform apart is its dual focus: providing customers with the culinary diversity they crave while empowering business partners through enhanced operational efficiency. Restaurants benefit from increased visibility, while customers enjoy a bounty of dining options and swift delivery services.

At the core of Fusion Kitchen's brand ideology lies the ambition to amalgamate accessibility and gastronomic excellence. The platform invites both connoisseurs and casual diners to an exploration of flavours, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety in every order fulfilled. Moreover, the provision of lifetime-free services, including the revolutionary 0 per cent commission for partners, cements the platform's reputation as a champion of the restaurant industry. The ideology, "The world is full of ideas; if you don't do it, someone else will," urges innovation and action. Fusion Kitchen continually nurtures a sense of community and partnership within the industry.

With a robust customer base of over 3,000 individuals and an expected surge in net revenue to £3.5 million in the fifth year, Fusion Kitchen remains committed to its vision of delivering a streamlined and efficient solution in hospitality and retail. As it looks forward to expanding its digital footprint and fostering an environment where innovations in food delivery continue to thrive, Fusion Kitchen invites everyone to partake in the celebration of its fifth anniversarya zestful tribute to perseverance, partnership, and the passion that ignites the culinary world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fusionkitchen.co.uk/

