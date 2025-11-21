Futopia Launches Made-in-India Apex Series on Amazon: Quad-Core Laptops at Dual-Core Prices

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 21: Futopia Global Pvt. Ltd., the company behind the trusted Ultimus laptop brand, proudly announces the launch of its latest Apex Series Apex Pro and Apex Bold. Designed, assembled, and tested in India, the Apex Series delivers premium performance at honest, accessible pricing.

This launch comes with a breakthrough value proposition:

LAUNCH OFFER: Pentium Quad-Core at the Price of a Celeron Dual-Core!

A first-of-its-kind offer in the segment delivering Quad-Core performance at entry-level pricing, available exclusively on Amazon.

Available for Both B2C & B2B Buyers

Futopia ensures wide and seamless availability for all customers:

* Retail customers (B2C) can buy directly on Amazon.in

* Business customers (B2B) can purchase through the Amazon Business (Amazon B2B) portal, enabling bulk orders, GST invoicing, and corporate procurement benefits.

This makes the Apex Series ideal for Startups, Corporate offices, MSMEs, Schools, colleges & coaching institutes, Government & institutional buyers, First-time laptop buyers and price-sensitive segments.

Proudly Made in India

The Apex Series supports the Make in India mission and aligns with the Make in India vision. Both laptops are manufactured in India, ensuring local manufacturing, faster & reliable after-sales service, Local employment generation, and Products built for Indian usage conditions.

Key Highlights of Futopia Ultimus Pro & Apex Bold

* Pentium Quad-Core Processor is smooth, fast, and efficient

* Ultra-thin & lightweight design built for portable lifestyles 1.25KG Only

* Ultra-thin bezel display for immersive viewing, 180° hinge

* Long battery backup for all-day productivity

* Windows 11 Home

* MS Office 365 trial version

* Launch pricing that delivers Quad-Core performance at Dual-Core cost

Official Statement

"With the Apex Series, our mission is simple to make powerful, Made-in-India computing accessible for the masses. Performance should not be a luxury; it should be a right for every Indian learner, professional, and household. Offering Pentium Quad-Core performance at the price of a Celeron Dual-Core is not a strategy, it's our commitment to disrupt the market and give unmatched value to Indian consumers", says Seema Bhatnagar, founder of Futopia Global Pvt. Ltd.

About Futopia

Founded in 2021, Futopia Global Pvt. Ltd. is the parent company of Ultimus laptops and the Apex Series. With strong Make in India manufacturing and a focus on value-driven innovation, Futopia continues to bring reliable and affordable computing solutions to the Indian market.

