Future business positive as huge orders booked at Ind-Texpo 2022

(L to R) Shri Ajit Chavan, Dr Siddhartha Rajagopal, Smt Roop Rashi, Shri Upendra Prasad Singh, Shri Manoj Patodia, Shri Sunil Patwari, Pradeep Agrawal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: The leading show for cotton textiles and its blends, Ind-Texpo 2022 organised by The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) came to a close on 26th August 2022 in Mumbai. The three day Reverse Buyer Seller Meet which was held at the World Trade Centre, Mumbai from 24 to 26 August 2022, provided international audience with an optimum setting and platform for exchanging information and strengthening business relationships.

The Show had over fifty stalls of Indian suppliers displaying yarns, fabrics and home textiles while international buyers from over twenty countries invited by TEXPROCIL visited the Show. Over 90 percent of all visitors and exhibitors were very happy and satisfied with their participation in the trade show expressing an interest to repeat their representation at the next edition of Ind-Texpo.

Shri Manoj Patodia, Chairman – TEXPROCIL said that feedback from both the exhibitors and visitors showed that orders booked on-site at the three day event were about US$ 6.4 mn (approx. Rs. 51 Crs) while future estimated orders which are in negotiation phase were about US$ 58.7mn (approx. Rs. 470 Crs). Given the current global market dynamics for cotton textiles, the order booking position at Ind-Texpo was a reflection of encouraging business prospects in the coming months, he added.

The Ind-Texpo Show was inaugurated by the Secretary, Textiles Shri Upendra Prasad Singh on 24th August with Smt. Roop Rashi, Textile Commissioner in attendance. Prior to the inauguration, the Secretary held a closed room interaction with 15 international buyers from 12 countries to understand global market conditions in their respective countries.

A major highlight and feature of the Ind-Texpo Show was the region-wise B2B Meetings organised in an exclusive demarcated B2B Area in three focused sessions over two days. Indian sellers had the opportunity to meet all the overseas buyers during these pre-scheduled B2B Sessions.

Shri Anil Anand, Corporate General Manager of Nahar Spinning said that they received orders at the Show and were positive that future editions of the Show would go on to help exporters expand their reach globally. Shri C Chellapa, Vice President of Chennai based Loyal Textile Mills echoed similar positive sentiments regarding the B2B interactive Sessions as their company managed to bag orders on site.

Ms Lisette, Purchase Manager of Amle Industries, Dominican Republic and a garment manufacturer from the Dominican Republic was happy to meet suppliers of fabrics in India and looked forward to come with a bigger delegation from Dominican Republic for the next edition scheduled in March 2023. Ms Belinda Coyle, of the Australia based Agile Sourcing was very satisfied with the suppliers of sustainable products in yarns, fabrics and home textiles at Ind-Texpo 2022.

www.texprocil.org

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor