Future Power Players: to Watch in 2025

New Delhi [India], January 27: The future is now, and the trailblazers featured here are redefining their industries with bold ideas, transformative leadership, and an unrelenting drive to succeed. These exceptional individuals have carved their unique paths, emerging as the next generation of innovators, visionaries, and changemakers to watch in 2025.

From revolutionizing local services and influencer marketing to advancing education and wellness, these power players represent a diverse spectrum of expertise. With roots ranging from humble beginnings in small towns to world records and global impact, they exemplify resilience, creativity, and excellence.

Yashish Saini: CEO of NearBro.com

Yashish Saini is the dynamic Director of HSYK Services Pvt. Ltd. and the CEO of NearBro.com, his innovative start-up. At NearBro, Yashish Saini is on a mission to digitalize India's labor markets, starting with regions like Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh. As a young entrepreneur and self-made businessman, Yashish Saini is known for his relentless work ethic, passion, and unwavering commitment to his goals. Despite his success, he remains humble and grounded. His journey from earning just Rs3,000 in profit to building a business worth crores is a true testament to his perseverance and ambitionan inspirational story for many.

Alongside his entrepreneurial pursuits, Yashish Saini has been greatly inspired by iconic figures such as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Dhirubhai Ambani, Sandeep Maheshwari, Swami Vivekananda, and Elon Musk. Their philosophies have played a pivotal role in shaping his approach to business and life. Driven by a sense of purpose, Yashish Saini is dedicated to tackling poverty, providing better opportunities for underprivileged children, and improving healthcare access for pregnant women in disadvantaged communities. Yashish Saini actively engages with his audience on various social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook & LinkedIn

Hari Ram Rinwa: A Visionary Leader in Ayurveda and Wellness"

Hari Ram Rinwa is an Indian entrepreneur and the visionary founder of Ayubal Wellness and Ashpveda, two groundbreaking ventures in the Ayurvedic and wellness industries. Born in Parbatsar, a small village in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, Hari Ram overcame financial hardships and humble beginnings to revolutionize Ayurvedic practices by blending ancient healing traditions with modern innovations. His mission is to bring the wisdom of Ayurveda into every household, making natural wellness accessible and trusted worldwide.

Hari Ram's journey began with entrepreneurial efforts as early as 12, balancing school and supporting his family through small businesses. These early challenges shaped his resilience and determination, driving him to establish Ayubal Wellness in 2009 and later Ashpveda. Both brands reflect his passion for creating authentic, high-quality Ayurvedic solutions free from harmful chemicals, inspired by traditional Ayurvedic texts but tailored for modern lifestyles.

Sorabh Saroop Walia: Social Worker and a Philanthropist

Sorabh Saroop Walia is a philanthropist and humanitarian celebrated for his dedication to spreading love and kindness. Instead of following traditional celebrations, he marked the start of the new year with a meaningful initiative, choosing to support those in need. With a team of volunteers, Sorabh visited shelters, orphanages, and community centers, organizing activities, distributing meals, and spreading joy among the less fortunate. His celebration of the new year focused on uplifting spirits and fostering a sense of belonging, reflecting his belief in the power of kindness. Through social media, Sorabh amplified his message of compassion, inspiring others to celebrate with purpose and humanity.

Mahaveer Gupta (Mgindiawala): Transforming Digital Marketing and Influencer Management

Mahaveer Gupta, also known as Mgindiawala, is a 22-year-old digital marketing expert and the founder of MGINDIA, India's leading platform for brand promotion and influencer management. He has revolutionized the marketing industry with his all-in-one platform, helping businesses increase sales by 2 to 5 times in just 90 days, backed by a refund guarantee. His bold approach has gained him recognition in sectors like education, healthcare, e-commerce, and real estate.

Over the past five years, Mgindiawala has partnered with over 678 schools, 120 hospitals, 300 e-commerce sellers, and managed 12,000 influencers across India. He has created a platform for influencers and individuals to monetize their skills and products through social media, offering services ranging from content creation to lead generation and sales management, providing businesses with comprehensive marketing solutions.

Sumit Birla: The Visionary Behind Two0TwoMediaHouse

Two0TwoMediaHouse, founded by Sumit Birla, offers top-tier digital marketing, social media management, celebrity profile management, and PR consulting. With over eight years of experience and thousands of artists managed, the company is a trusted partner for enhancing online presence. Sumit Birla's leadership ensures tailored solutions that fit clients' budgets while delivering exceptional results. The company specializes in website design, YouTube and Instagram growth, and strategic media outreach, helping brands and individuals shine in the digital space.

A standout in celebrity profile management, Two0TwoMediaHouse crafts customized strategies to boost brand visibility and reputation. Additionally, their PR services, including press releases and news publications, have successfully completed numerous projects globally. Driven by innovation and a commitment to excellence, Two0TwoMediaHouse continues to set new standards in digital marketing, empowering clients to achieve their goals and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

"Amit Singh: From Small-Town Struggles to Big Dreams"

From humble beginnings in Gazipur, Uttar Pradesh, Amit Singh's journey is a testament to resilience, ambition, and the transformative power of education. Growing up in a small town with limited resources and financial challenges, Amit's early years were marked by determination and an unwavering belief in his dreams. From overcoming educational setbacks, such as starting school at the age of nine, to seizing life-changing opportunities, like memorizing multiplication tables to secure school fee waivers, Amit's story reflects his tenacity to rise above obstacles. His pursuit of excellence led him to move to Varanasi for better educational prospects and eventually to Kota, Rajasthan, where he immersed himself in rigorous IIT preparation. Amit Singh's inspiring journey embodies the spirit of turning adversities into stepping stones for success.

Dr. Arunkumar: Pioneering Educationist and World Record Holder

Dr. Arunkumar is a distinguished Indian educationist, world record holder, Global Book of Excellence England Pride of India awardee, and honorary doctorate awardee, celebrated for his groundbreaking contributions to education. Born on November 7, 1983, in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, he has revolutionized the field through his innovative approach to content creation, educational leadership, and advocacy for lifelong learning.

Dr. Arunkumar's career reached a pivotal milestone on October 20, 2022, when he became the first educational content creator on the voice-based social media platform "HUUT," earning a world record recognized by the Worldwide Book of Records. He further solidified his status as a trailblazer by setting another world record in educational content creation on Flickpost. His work in utilizing voice-based platforms has inspired countless students and educators, opening new avenues in educational technology and establishing a precedent for integrating digital tools in teaching and learning.

Dr. Mahendra Bhati Trikal: Renowned Indian Astrologer

Dr. Mahendra Bhati Trikal, a renowned Indian astrologer, author, and spiritual guide, has earned widespread recognition for his exceptional ability to predict the past, present, and future with remarkable accuracy. Born in Raipur, Rajasthan, in 1981, he has become one of the most respected figures in the field of astrology. His divine intuition and spiritual knowledge have helped countless individuals, including well-known politicians and actors, navigate their lives.

Dr. Bhati's expertise has earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious Bharat Vibhushan, the highest civilian award by the NBR, and three listings in the World Book of Records. His astrological predictions, many of which have been published in newspapers and on social media, have gained widespread acclaim for their accuracy. His dedication to spiritual guidance continues to inspire thousands of followers seeking his advice.

Anchor Shahrag: The Multifaceted Anchor and Event Hosting in India

Anchor Shahrag, born on April 2, 1996, in Ghatampur, Kanpur Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, is a celebrated Indian anchor, entertainer, and voice-over artist known for his vibrant stage presence and impressive vocal versatility. With an innate talent for mimicking over 25 different voices, Shahrag has become a go-to name in the Indian event industry, hosting high-profile national events like the International Geeta Mahotsava. Since starting his career in 2014, he has captivated audiences across various platforms, from corporate events for global brands such as Hero, Honda, TATA, LG, and VIVO to wedding celebrations and talent shows. Over his seven-year career, Shahrag has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Anchor" and "Best Entertainer," thanks to his unique skill set in voice modulation, audience engagement, and transforming ordinary events into unforgettable experiences

Sanchit Patil Entrepreneur: Shaping Digital Success

Sanchit Patil is a dynamic Indian Entrepreneur, social influencer and digital marketer from Alibag Nandaipada, India. In 2021, he founded Sanch Community, a full-service digital marketing agency that has quickly transformed the online presence of celebrities, public figures, and small businesses. With a focus on innovative digital strategies, Sanchit has helped his clients achieve significant growth and success in an increasingly digital world.

Known for his visionary approach and commitment to empowering others, Sanchit has become a prominent figure in the digital marketing space. His expertise in social media, SEO, and content creation continues to make a lasting impact, establishing Sanch Community as a key player in helping businesses thrive online.

