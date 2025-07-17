Future-Proof Living: Why Generations Trust the Hiranandani Name

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: In an era defined by market volatility and evolving investor priorities, Hiranandani properties continue to stand out as stable, high-performing assets. Backed by visionary urban planning and an unwavering commitment to sustainability, Hiranandani townships are not just homes - they are resilient investment ecosystems.

Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, once a 250-acre quarry, is now a thriving urban hub. As per Knight Frank India's 2024 Real Estate Report, the area has seen over 300% capital appreciation in two decades, thanks to infrastructure, green cover, and holistic planning. Similarly, Hiranandani Estate, Thane, commands premium rental yields of 3-4% and enjoys lower vacancy rates, according to Anarock Research (2023).

Each Hiranandani township functions as a self-sustained micro-economy, integrating commercial zones, schools, hospitals, and IT parks. Hiranandani Fortune City in Panvel is strategically located near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, and Panvel-Karjat Rail Corridor, connectivity drivers that, according to JLL India (2024), are expected to boost property values by 25-30% over the next five years.

Properties in Mumbai and Chennai continue to draw both investors and end-users. The walk-to-work model, high-end amenities, and community-centric lifestyle ensure sustained rental income and occupancy. As per Magicbricks Propindex Q1 2024, Hiranandani homes consistently outperform metro benchmarks in both yield and capital value.

With over 46,634 trees planted, 4 million litres of water recycled daily, and solar integrations, Hiranandani's green townships are ESG-ready. CBRE India (2024) notes that green-certified homes now fetch 8-10% higher value in the market.

With over four decades of delivery excellence and transparent governance, Hiranandani stands as a symbol of credibility in Indian real estate.

"We don't just build homes, we build legacies of growth and trust," says Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani.

