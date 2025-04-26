G Kishan Reddy urges mining sector to recover critical minerals for green tech, advanced alloys

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 : Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has called on the mining community to focus on the recovery of critical minerals from dumps and tailings to support advanced alloys and green technologies.

Testing and recovery from existing dumps must be taken up as a national priority, said the Minister in his address to the 6th edition of 'Steel India 2025' here,

He added that the journey towards a secure, resilient, and sustainable raw material strategy is a collective one.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing on a bold and ambitious path for the steel sector, he said.

The National Steel Policy envisions achieving 300 MT of production capacity by 2030-31 and 500 MT by 2047.

The Ministry of Coal and the Ministry Mines are fully aligned with this vision and is taking proactive steps to ensure its realization, he said.

Reddy expressed confidence that through close collaboration between the Centre, State Governments, and industry stakeholders, India will not only meet its raw material requirements domestically but also emerge as a global leader in sustainable, self-reliant steel production.

He urged all participants at the 6th edition of India Steel conference to contribute actively to shaping policies that will secure a greener and more resilient future for the nation's steel ecosystem.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of timely utilisation of greenfield mines, as reiterated by the Prime Minister.

He said delays in operationalising such assets amount to a waste of national resources. The Ministry is working closely with States and regularly reviewing progress with bidders to expedite mine development, he added.

Coordination with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has also been enhanced to streamline clearances, he said.

Several key guidelines have been issued over the past six months, with further reforms in progress, he added.

The coal and mining sectors, the Minister stated, are evolving rapidly to align with sustainability goals and India's climate commitments while reducing import dependence.

The government is promoting innovation and embracing a whole-of-government approach to these challenges, the Minister added.

