G. Krishnakumar takes over as Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Petroleum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (/NewsVoir): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company, today announced that G. Krishnakumar has taken over as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

An Electrical Engineer from NIT (erstwhile Regional Engineering College), Tiruchirapalli and a Masters in Financial Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, he is an Industry veteran with diverse leadership experience across business and functional domains in his 36-year journey at BPCL.

He has been at the core of BPCL's pioneering work in revolutionising the downstream fuel retailing industry in the country, leading the orgsation's customer-centric forays in convenience retailing, premium fuels, in a way heralding the digital age of BPCL at the turn of the century using CRM and Loyalty, a first in the Indian oil Industry. He has developed and nurtured winning brands like Petro Card, SmartFleet Speed, In & Out, which have been significant contributors to BPCL's differentiated customer value proposition in the marketplace, reinforcing the Pure for Sure customer promise.

Prior to his elevation to the board, as the head of BPCL's Lubricants business, he spearheaded brand MAK's aggressive growth in the domestic and international markets, and in the expansion of the product portfolio to cover new and emerging industrial, agricultural, passenger and commercial vehicle segments. He also championed the expansion of the service dimension of the MAK brand - MAK Quik, for quick oil change for 2-wheelers which has since been adopted by millions of customers.

BPCL prides itself as a learning orgzation with an overarching focus on continual learning and talent development. During his stint as Head of Learning & Development and subsequently as Executive Director (HRD), he led the conceptualisation and implementation of several path breaking initiatives to bring about a transformation in skilling and leadership development in the orgsation, future proofing BPCL in the face of the emerging challenges and the paradigm shifts in the business landscape.

He is also an avid quizzer, a voracious reader, a passionate cricket fan & a golfer.

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy compes in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of compes having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai & Kochi and Bina at Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 20,000 Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 733 Lubes distributorships, and 123 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 60 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7,000 energy stations over next 5 years.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor