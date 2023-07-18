G Square Celebrates its Rewards Meet in Sydney Cricket Stadium

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18: G Square, South India’s largest plot promoter, organized a reward meet for its employees in the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia. The reward meet, which saw the participation of more than 230 employees, further included a one-week all-inclusive vacation, which came as a result of the company achieving its successful target sales run, for the last financial year.

Youtube Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RF5CZoD_9pQ

The company, which saw its inception 11 years ago, where it gained initial reception through land aggregation, recently turned its focus to plot promotion and development, where it has catered to more than 10,000 customers by providing them plots at prime and highly appreciating locations. The company has further gone on to restructure the real estate market by providing people with plots where most developers would only provide MSB (Multi Storied Buildings).

Speaking on the occasion, Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director, G Square Realtors Private Limited, “I have been a businessman for more than two decades. I recall the trend of sending business associates on foreign trips became popular in the late 90’s, at which point I used to run a retail electronics business and had achieved a similar target of selling in high volumes set by the dealers, which my father went on to go. Now after establishing myself and my company in the real estate industry, especially in such a short period, I personally feel that my G Square Family, who are solely responsible for this colossal achievement, deserve the same kind of reward and recognition. Their hard work, dedication, and perseverance have catapulted the company to be South India’s largest plot promoter and Tamil Nadu’s largest real estate developer. A foreign trip is the least I could do to commend their efforts for the company. This is, however, just the beginning as our company plans to set many more such targets, which I am confident that we will achieve and, as a result, travel to different parts of the world.”

Further adding to the statement, Bala Ramajeyam said, “While achieving few such large volumes targets might seem impossible, I believe our expertise in land aggregation for the past 11 years gives us the ability to achieve these kinds of targets with ease and at the same time provide our customers with the right land plots at the right prices and right location. And ever since our entry into the real estate retail segment, we have further been able to break down the misconception of finding it difficult to provide a plot of land to the customers within the city where mostly only multi-story buildings thrive.”

The trip organized by the company saw its employees cover some of the major landmarks of Australia, including Sydney Tower Eye, Blue Mountains & Featherdale Wildlife Park, Bondi Beach, and the famous Sydney Opera House. The target achievement came with the company accomplishing record sales by selling large and small-scale projects in different places like Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Hosur, and Ballari.

G Square is South India’s No.1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square’s secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India’s most potential addresses with G Square’s easy housing transactions.

Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru & Ballari over the past 10 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world class amenities in G Square’s secured communities. With “2 Years of Free Maintenance” and all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.

For more details log onto: www.gsquarehousing.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor