G Square Epitome Integrated City to host "G Square Epitome Sankranti Sambaralu" from 11th to 22nd January 2023

On this auspicious occasion, G Square Epitome wants to add more emotion by giving away exciting gifts to the customers of "G Square Epitome Integrated City". Anyone visiting this massive integrated city during the offer period will stand a chance of winning 5 Cars and 20 Bikes. Also, in addition to this, assured Gold Coins will be given to 100 site-visited customers on a daily basis.

That's not all, on booking of a plot, the customer will get a fully paid Foreign Trip for two to Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore or Dubai. The customer may also opt for a 40-gram gold coin instead of a foreign trip according to their preference. Customers will also receive special gifts such as Sarees and T.Shirts every day on visiting the site.

The carnival will host a plethora of Sankranti-specific activities such as Kite Festival, Mehandi, Pottery, Bommala Kolovu etc. which are being organised as a part of "G Square Epitome Sankranti Sambaralu" from 11th to 22nd January 2023 at the G Square Epitome Integrated City site on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway. Special Food and Beverage stalls have been set up at the site for Breakfast and Lunch so that the visitors take part in the fun activities and celebrations after a hearty meal. Makar Sankranti is an important festival which is celebrated in South India. This festival brings joy, happiness, and positivity into the lives of people.

Key elements of the celebration:

- Visit the site and Win a Car or Bike!

- Book a Plot and get a Foreign Trip or 40 Grams Gold Coin!

- Hundred Gold Coins every day for the Visitors of this Plot Project on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway!

Nestled amongst a picturesque setting, with hills, lush greens and a lake, the G Square Epitome Integrated City is located adjacent to the famous Ramoji Film City on the Hyderabad - Vijayawada National Highway. A stone's throw away from the Outer Ring Road, the G Square Epitome Integrated City is spread over 1242 acres of prime land area. It is South India's first integrated city and the single largest project approved by HMDA and RERA.

As part of Phase 1, it holds 368 acres of premium villa plot community loaded with state-of-the-art infrastructure and features. The project offers 140+ world-class amenities with Hyderabad's largest Clubhouse (5.65 acres) equipped with various lifestyle and entertainment facilities. G Square Epitome Integrated City is a highly secured zone with 24/7 CCTV surveillance. It has various integrated infrastructure such as a 30-acre IT Park, 100-acre Golf Course, 40-acre Luxury Resort, 279-acre Natural Lake, Wellness Center, Sports Academy, Mall, Supermarket, School, College and much more. The project is everyone's dream destination which provides the highest standard of living as part of a large self-sustaining ecosystem.

Eshwar N, CEO (G Square Epitome Housing), has said that "Sankranti is celebrated in a grand manner in most states of our country. We would like to celebrate this amazing festival that is closely bound to the culture of Telangana with everyone at our prestigious project G Square Epitome Integrated City, which is located on the ever-growing Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway. I request everyone to visit our prestigious project, the G Square Epitome Integrated City and be a part of the grand festive celebrations. We have some amazing gifts and fun activities organised for everyone to come and celebrate this festive occasion with their families at the venue. I wish everyone a very happy Makar Sankranti".

Team of G Square Epitome Housing has an in-depth understanding of the real estate sector and has successfully completed a set of large projects with the highest level of customer satisfaction. As of now, they have over 60 prestigious projects with a customer base of over 6000 customers to their credit, and the number is constantly increasing.

Having delivered 1000-plus acres of land to their customers in the southern part of India, G Square Epitome Housing is now offering premium projects to the people of Telangana as well. All the members of the plotted community will have access to world-class amenities along with essential infrastructure. G Square Epitome Housing has given a hassle-free experience to all its customers by providing 100 per cent clear documentation and free maintenance. All their projects are ready to construct residential and commercial plots. Apart from selling the plots, G Square Epitome Housing also extends post-purchase guidance for construction.

