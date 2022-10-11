G Square Housing honours the Real Superheroes of India

, South India's largest and most experienced land aggregator and plot promoter has honoured the real superheroes of India - Para sportspersons with the prestigious G Square Wings of Fire Awards for the year 2022.

The awardees were felicitated at The Westin Hyderabad in the presence of eminent guests - Anil MINZ, DIG GC RRY, Cum Director NCDE, B. SaiPraneeth, Indian Badminton Player and Eshwar N, CEO, G Square Housing and T. Sanjeevaiah, General secretary Para Sports Association of Telangana.

G square felicitated the Paralympic awardees with a cash prize of different categories as (1,00,000/-, 75,000/- & 50,000/-) gave away the prestigious award to the para-sports personalities across the country, who have participated in both national and international sports at various levels.

Anil MINZ, DIG GC RRY, Cum Director NCDE, it gives me an immense pleasure to be a part of such event that recognizes differently able personalities in the sports category across the country. These winners today are an inspiration to the outside world. I feel blessed to be a part of such an initiative by G Square.

B Sai Praneeth, Indian Badminton Player, Olympian and World Championship Bronze Medalist says, I'm very grateful to be a part of an initiative that recognizes inspirational talent across the country. These winners and participants today have set an example of great courage and encouragement to the others, who are looking at pursuing a career in sports.

Eshwar N, CEO of G Square Housing, "The Wings of Fire Awards have been constituted this year under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of G Square Housing. The objective is to promote para-sports events and encourage young and talented para-sportspersons in India."

"It's easier said than done to turn one's adversity into one's opportunity. But these amazing people have shown the world that they can achieve anything despite being differently able. We as a society should learn from their struggles and salute their will power and zeal. And the least we could do for them is to recognize their relentless efforts and support them in every possible way so they can inspire many more similar talents to enter the sports arena. We are also planning to sponsor 100 such deserving athletes within the next one year" he added.

