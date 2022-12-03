G Square launches G Square Palacia - Mysuru's first ever Luxury-themed Gated Plot Community

Mysuru is one of the beautiful cities in the state of Karnataka. Given its architectural heritage and fast-paced development, this city is a great place to live. Mysuru palace has international acclaim for its grandeur and design. It is also a majestic landmark that symbolizes the grandeur and heritage of the city. G Square Housing, which is one of the largest real estate firms in South India has launched a prestigious project called "G Square Palacia" at Mysuru. This a fully developed Residential Plot Project designed in Imperial Luxury Theme offering a premium lifestyle to customers in a gated community.

G Square Palacia is Mysuru's first luxury-themed gated plot community, which took direct inspiration from the city's biggest landmark - The Mysuru Palace. G Square Palacia will be offering premium/luxury-based lifestyle amenities in the community via the Clubhouse and OSR spaces.

The project is just 2 mins from Manipal Hospital and is very much close to the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway Junction. G Square Palacia has 147 premium plots spread across 10 Acres of land extent. It also has 75+ world-class amenities with exclusive luxury features.

A 10,000 Sft. Lavish Clubhouse loaded with various luxurious features would help the residents to relax and unwind with family and friends within the community.

It is a fully developed plot project that comes with all the basic infrastructure such as well-laid black-top roads, solar street lights, underground electricity, water supply and drainage systems.

This project will offer great returns and will be a very good option for investment. Apart from this, it is a first Ever Project in Mysuru to offer 5 Years of Free Maintenance. G Square Palacia is a MUDA Approved Project.

Eshwar N, CEO (G Square Housing) said that "Mysuru is one of the heritage cities of Karnataka. There is also a great amount of development that has happening in this city. Inspired by the aesthetics of the Mysuru Palace, our team of experts at G Square Housing have come up with a project called 'G Square Palacia' which is aimed at offering premium/luxury-based lifestyle amenities in the community. This also happens to be the first-ever Project in Mysuru to offer 5 Years of Free Maintenance. We at G Square focus on helping all our clients regarding their housing needs by giving them potential advice. We have thousands of clients who have always supported us in all our initiatives."

