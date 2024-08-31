G Square Launches its Newest Project in Perumbakkam, Offering the Best Villa Prices on OMR

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 31: G Square, South India's leading plot promoter has announced the launch of G Square Meadows in Perumbakkam, Chennai.

The CMDA-approved and RERA-registered project will consist of 182 residential plots spread across 8.80 acres in a secured community with more than 100 world-class amenities and a lavish clubhouse. G Square Meadows will maintain a very close proximity to the upcoming metro station and Shollinganallur Junction. The project strategically located in the IT hub of Chennai will also be surrounded by prominent IT firms such as Elcot IT Park, HCL, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Cognizant.

The project in Perumbakkam is surrounded by prominent localities such as Shollinganallur, Perumbakkam, Pallikaranai, and Navalur, where villas are priced higher at 2.5 Cr, 2.4 Cr, 2.3 Cr, and 2.1 Cr respectively, and include Undivided Share (UDS) of the land. In contrast, G Square Meadows offers 3BHK villas at a reasonable price of 1.32 Cr, with 100 percent ownership.

Speaking on the launch, Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director of G Square Realtors Private Limited said, "G Square Meadows is nestled in the heart of Perumbakkam, an area thriving with IT developments and surrounded by some of Chennai's most sought-after neighborhoods with easy access to the OMR-ECR stretch and Airport via Radial Road. Through this project, we are providing a rare opportunity for people to build their dream villa in a location that's typically dominated by apartments. With prices in neighboring areas like Sholinganallur, Perumbakkam, Pallikaranai, and Navalur reaching up to 2.5 Cr, securing a plot here at such a competitive rate is an opportunity not to be missed. As the area's developments continue to grow, the value of your investment will only soar."

G Square Meadows will also consist of residential plots open for sale at an early bird price offer of Rs.7250 per sq. ft for the first 20 bookings.

G Square Meadows RERA approval no: TN/29/Layout/3325/2024

For more details visit www.gsquarehousing.com

G Square is South India's No.1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square's secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India's most potential addresses with G Square's easy housing transactions.

Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru, Ballari, Dindigul, Ambur, Theni, Tirupattur and Udumalpet over the past 10 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world-class amenities in G Square's secured communities. With "2 Years of Free Maintenance" and all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.

