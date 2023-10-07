G Square Launches Wellness Themed Plotted Community, G Square Orion in Sulur, Coimbatore

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 7: G Square, South India's largest plot promoter and Tamil Nadu's No. 1 Real estate developer announced the launch of its newest project G Square Orion, a wellness themed plotted community in Sulur, Coimbatore.

The DTCP-approved and RERA-registered project will consist of 213 residential plots in a secured community of 10.7 acres of land with more than 40 world-class amenities. The project will mainly be recognized for maintaining close proximity to the Trichy Road, which connects the city to prominent points like Singanallur Bus Terminus and Sulur Air Force Station and the east and south-east suburbs in the Coimbatore metropolitan area such as Singanallur, Ramanathapuram, Ondipudur, Chinthamanipudur, Sulur, and Karanampettai.

G Square Orion will also witness other city developments like the upcoming Defence park, where initial stages of land acquirement of 420 acres have already begun and a target of 1.25 lakh crore-worth of domestic manufacturing has already been set over the next three years while a private company has initiated a bio-diversity park which houses more than 300 varieties of plants, rare trees, herbal and aquatic plants, walkers' path, children's play equipment, outdoor gym, mini library, metal art installation and a volleyball court to promote an idea of community living. Further, TIDCO has also proposed for a 200-acre Aerospace Industrial Park to be established at Sulur, which will in the coming years attract major Aviation and Defence (A&D) Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and their sub-tier partners to set up manufacturing facilities in this zone.

Speaking on the launch, Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director of G Square Realtors Private Limited said, "Sulur was always known to be a quaint residential location in Coimbatore which people preferred to settle in. The location currently however is witnessing post-modern developments, such as the proposal of the Defence corridor and the upcoming Aerospace Industrial Park. These developments project major infrastructural development in Sulur in the coming years. Additionally, the location is also known to have domestic benefits like proximity to the Coimbatore airport and the presence of some of the best schools within the city around it. G Square Orion is providing a golden opportunity for people to buy a plot of land and further build their dream home in a hot property prime location like Sulur, which will be very difficult in the coming years post the materializing of the future developments. And we have further ensured that our plotted community will be a wellness themed project to give our customers a relaxing and refreshing feel and atmosphere amidst all these fast-paced development happening around the locality, so they can have both the benefit of experiencing both development and comfort at once."

G Square Orion will consist of ready-to-build villa residential plots with prices starting from Rs. 28 lakhs (3 cents) onwards with plots open for sale at an early bird price offer of Rs. 9.25 lakh percent for the first 10 bookings after which the launch price will be Rs. 9.75 lakh per cent.

G Square is South India's No. 1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square's secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India's most potential addresses with G Square's easy housing transactions.

Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Ambur, Theni, Dindigul, Theni, Udumalpet, Tirupathur, Hosur, Mysuru & Ballari over the past 10 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world-class amenities in G Square's secured communities. With "2 Years of Free Maintenance" and all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.

