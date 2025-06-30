G Square Zen Marks a Milestone in Srirangam - Premium Residential Plot and Villas Sees Record-Breaking Success in just 72 Hours

PNN

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30: G Square, India's largest and most trusted land aggregator and plot promoter, is proud to announce the massive and overwhelming response received for its latest premium plotted development - G Square Zen - in Srirangam, Trichy. 200 crs revenue worth of plots were booked by the customers within just 72 hours of its launch, the project witnessed an unprecedented surge in bookings, underlining the strong demand for premium residential plots in this heritage location. G Square is the only premium plot developer strategically located in the heart of Srirangam and close to the world-famous Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Trichy. G Square Zen has received tremendous interest from homebuyers, marking a significant milestone for the project.

As part of its commitment to fostering a sense of community, G Square organised "G Square UTSAVAM", a musical night by renowned singer Nithyashree at G Square Zen and an entertainment show featuring Robo Shankar and standup comedian Vignesh Vijayan, which was attended by more than 700 plus people, making it a memorable and engaging experience for all attendees, including the customers from across the state. This celebration highlighted the vibrant community spirit and reinforced G Square's dedication to creating holistic and engaging living environments.

G Square Zen is introduced at an attractive early bird price of Rs 6300 per sq. ft., setting a new benchmark in affordability. This pricing, unmatched anywhere in Srirangam, Trichy, gave an exceptional opportunity for buyers to build their dream homes. G Square Zen, located on the Chennai-Trichy Highway, tucked between the Kollidam and Kaveri, provides great connectivity while maintaining a serene ambiance. Residents can reach the renowned Ranganathaswamy Temple, which is within walking distance. Zen places you at the centre of Trichy's cultural and natural allure. With the serene Srirangam Temple, the historic Rock Fort Temple, Thiruvanaikoil, and the picturesque Mukkombu and Kallanai Dams nearby, every landmark is within easy reach. The new airport and upcoming bus terminal enhance connectivity, ensuring effortless accessibility to G Square Zen.

"We are truly overwhelmed by the phenomenal response to our plotted development in Srirangam. The record-breaking booking is a strong reflection of customer trust in our brand and the rising demand for premium residential plots in culturally rich and strategically located destinations like Srirangam. This milestone reaffirms our commitment to delivering top-tier developments that blend heritage, connectivity, and modern living", said Mr Bala Ramajeyam, Founder and Managing Director, G Square Realtors.

The demand for secure, well-planned communities is rising in Trichy, and G Square Zen is perfectly positioned to cater to aspiring homeowners looking for investment in real estate. With its strategic location, modern amenities, and attractive pricing, G Square Zen is a heaven for peace and tranquillity," he added.

With its continued success and expansion, G Square remains at the forefront of real estate innovation, setting new benchmarks in the industry while delivering exceptional value to homebuyers and investors.

