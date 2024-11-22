G2 Risk Solutions (Fintellix) recognized as a Category Leader in Chartis RiskTech Quadrant 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 22: G2 Risk Solutions (Fintellix) has reaffirmed its position as a global leader in risk and compliance technology receiving the recognition as a Category Leader in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Regulatory Reporting Solutions for 2024. Additionally, G2 Risk Solutions has received awards in the RiskTech100 categories for Credit Data: Bankruptcy and Regulatory Reporting. Overall, G2 Risk Solutions has moved up to the 43rd spot in the prestigious Chartis RiskTech100® 2025 rankings.

This recognition highlights G2RS's innovative approach to addressing complex risk and compliance challenges faced by financial institutions worldwide.

Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis, remarked:

"G2 RiskSolutions 's category leader placing in our quadrant reflects its unique combination of data and a robust analytical foundation. With this approach, G2 Risk can help firms address a key dimension of credit risk management: bankruptcy datasets and records."

G2 Risk Solution delivers cutting-edge Data Platform, Regulatory, and Risk Management solutions that are trusted by major global banks and financial institutions. These include:

* A comprehensive Data Management platform adhering to BCBS239 standards, offering low-code deployment and end-to-end data lifecycle oversight.

* Regulatory and Supervisory Solutions designed for global compliance, streamlining regulatory adherence across regions including the USA, UK, India, and the Middle East.

* Advanced tools for managing credit risk, regulatory reporting, and compliance, powered by proprietary analytics and actionable insights.

Shailendra Mruthyunjayappa, President of G2 Risk Solutions, commented:

"We are honored to be recognized by Chartis as a Category Leader in Regulatory Reporting and a top-ranked company in the RiskTech100. This recognition validates our commitment to providing innovative solutions that help financial institutions navigate the complex regulatory landscape."

About Chartis RiskTech100®

The RiskTech100®, compiled by Chartis Research, is the definitive global ranking of the world's leading risk technology providers. The evaluation criteria include product excellence, innovation, customer satisfaction, and market impact, offering a benchmark for financial institutions seeking the best solutions in a dynamic regulatory environment.

About G2 Risk Solutions

G2 Risk Solutions is a global leader in risk and compliance business intelligence, providing market-leading solutions in credit risk, bankruptcy risk, merchant risk, and regulatory reporting. With a presence across multiple regions and a focus on leveraging data and technology, G2RS empowers financial institutions to adapt to evolving regulatory landscapes, mitigate risks, and drive performance.

For more information, visit: g2risksolutions.com.

