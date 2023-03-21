New Delhi [India], March 21(/SRV): The Upcoming eighteenth meeting of Group of Twenty (G20), a summit scheduled to take place in India. The theme of India's G20 Presidency - is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth. One Family. One Future" - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upshad. India's G20 priorities are - Green Development, Climate Finance & Life, Accelerated, Inclusive & Resilient Growth, Accelerating Progress on SDGs, Technological Transformation & Digital Public Infrastructure, Multilateral Institutions for the 21st century, and Women-led Development.

It will accelerate the growth of India and the other 17 presidencies, ensuring macroeconomic stability, rationalizing international taxation, relieving debt burden on countries, shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance, and Strengthening international economic issues, In healing our planet, we will encourage sustainable and environment-friendly lifestyles, promoting harmony, imbuing hope in our future generations that we will encourage an honest conversation among the most powerful countries, Enhancing global security situations.

Mumbai-based Ace investor and chairman of L7 Group Ravi Agrawal rightly insists, "This G20 summit will play a vital role in building upon the significant achievements of India & 17 presidencies. The G20 will further liberalize the services trade in which, India has a comparative advantage and has the potential to unlock exponential global GDP growth far greater than the benefits of freer trade in goods.

Countries that are part of the G20 summit are - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom, United States of America, European Union. India's G20 Presidency will work to promote this universal sense of one-ness. Hence our theme - 'One Earth, One Family, One Future" - Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

