"Gabru Gang" Releases Motion Poster, World's First Movie on Kite Flying Competition!

New Delhi [India], March 13: In a groundbreaking move, Interglobe Developments & Omsuraj Production in association with Amritsar Talkies & Kingsmaker Entertainment proudly announce the motion poster first look of "Gabru Gang," the world's first-ever movie based on a kite competition. This sports drama promises to soar high, captivating audiences of all ages with its unique storyline and exhilarating visuals.

At its core, "Gabru Gang" is not just a movie; it's a celebration of sportsmanship and the indomitable human spirit. The film follows the journey of an 8-year-old boy who, against all odds, rises to become India's number one kite flyer. With a storyline that resonates with audiences of all ages, "Gabru Gang" directed by debutant Sameer Khan, is set to captivate hearts and minds alike.

Produced by Ashok Goenka, Arti Puri, Sameer Khan and Vivek Sinha, "Gabru Gang" boasts a stellar technical team. Sunil Patel's masterful cinematography, complemented by Murli Sabat's intricate production design, sets the stage for an immersive cinematic experience. The lyrics, penned by Sandeep Nath and Sameer Anjaan, along with Mudassar's choreography, add depth and emotion to the film's narrative.

Shot against the picturesque backdrop of Amritsar, "Gabru Gang" promises to transport audiences into the heart of the action-packed world of kite competition. The film's makers have spared no effort in ensuring authenticity, with renowned kite competition expert Shahzaade Abbas onboard to train the cast and oversee VFX design.

The ensemble cast, including Abhishek Duhan, Shrishty Rode, Abhilash Kumar, Priyanka Khera, Brajesh Tiwari, Arti Puri, and others, brings the characters to life with their stellar performances.

With its groundbreaking concept and talented team, "Gabru Gang" is poised to make cinematic history. Stay tuned as the journey of India's youngest kite flyer takes flight on the silver screen, promising an exhilarating ride for audiences worldwide.

