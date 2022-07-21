Gadgetshieldz steps up to provide light, invisible screen and body protectors for Nothing Phone 1

After a series of light-hearted memes on Nothing Phone (1) on their social media handles, Gadgetshieldz, India's leading mobile skin and screen guard brand, has finally revealed their range of mobile skins, screen guards and body protectors for Nothing Phone (1).

Gadgetshieldz is stepping up in the tech accessory market with their invisible screen guards and super lightweight for Nothing Phone (1). Gadgetshieldz has also launched a variety of mobile skins with Glyph Interface cutouts for Nothing Phone (1) for people looking for a textured and coloured appearance.

However, their primary focus is on invisible screen guards and body protectors for the Nothing Phone (1), as it acknowledges the requirement of scratch and fingerprint resistance of Nothing Phone (1)'s iconic transparent back design with the Glyph Interface without any alterations on the aesthetic.

Gadgetshieldz's vision regarding the incremented manufacturing of invisible screen protectors and full-body protectors for the Nothing Phone (1) is to make the experience of Nothing Phone (1) as raw as possible, without any fingerprints and scratches.

The CEO of Gadgetshieldz, Mukesh Jain, says, "We get many phones around here, but the only difference is, for Nothing Phone (1), there was whole another level of excitement among the colleagues. While we found many appreciable things on the Phone (1), the design caught our eye the most. We even tried putting on the TPU case of Nothing Phone (1) just for fun. The design is pretty boxy, but in a good way because it looks premium. However, we felt a TPU case was a tad overkill on top of an already boxy design, so we applied our invisible screen and body protectors, and voila! Here we are. On the other hand, we also launched mobile for the Nothing Phone (1) because, why not?"

