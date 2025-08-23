Gadkari announces Bhopal-Jabalpur expressway, tiger corridor under Rs 3 lakh cr infra push in MP

Jabalpur, Aug 23 Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, while inaugurating Madhya Pradesh’s longest flyover in Jabalpur on Saturday, announced a sweeping infrastructure blueprint worth over Rs 3 lakh crore aimed at transforming the state’s connectivity, tourism, and logistics landscape.

At the core of this ambitious vision is a Rs 5,500 crore “Tiger Corridor” that will connect four of India’s premier tiger reserves -- Kanha, Panna, Bandhavgarh, and Pench -- through a dedicated route originating from Jabalpur.

Gadkari described the corridor as a “game-changer for Madhya Pradesh’s forest economy,” highlighting its potential to boost eco-tourism and generate employment across central India.

Among the most significant proposals is a Rs 15,000 crore greenfield four-lane expressway between Bhopal and Jabalpur, spanning 255 km.

Gadkari urged the state government to expedite land acquisition, stating, “This road will change the economic scenario of the state.”

He also announced that the Rs 10,000 crore Lakhnadaun-Raipur four-lane highway would commence soon, with its detailed project report expected by December. Another major corridor -- a Rs 12,000 crore expressway between Indore and Bhopal -- is also in the pipeline.

In addition to these, Gadkari revealed several other key projects, including the Rs 15,000 crore Jabalpur-Mandla-Chilpi corridor, a Rs 2,500 crore upgrade of the Seoni-Chhindwara-Sanwner highway (150 km), and the Rs 2,300 crore Khargone-Julwania four-lane road.

Work on these projects is expected to begin within six months.

He also announced the Rs 625 crore Betul-Paratwara two-lane road (63 km) and the Rs 750 crore Balaghat-Nainpur stretch (74 km), both of which have received approval.

On the national front, Gadkari reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to connectivity with Rs 33,000 crore allocated for five greenfield corridors, including Indore–Ahmedabad. The Rs 11,000 crore Bhopal–Kanpur Economic Corridor (440 km) is slated for completion by March 2027, reducing travel time to just eight hours.

The Ujjain–Kota corridor is nearing completion, while the six-lane Agra–Gwalior corridor (Rs 5,000 crore) will begin construction soon. Once completed, travel time between Gwalior and Agra will be reduced to 1.5 hours, and Gwalior–Delhi to just 4.5 hours.

The Rs 1 lakh crore Delhi–Mumbai highway, spanning 1,382 km -- including 245 km in Madhya Pradesh -- is also nearing completion, with Rs 12,000 crore invested in the state segment.

Under the Central Road Fund (CRF), Gadkari announced Rs 1,500 crore worth of flyover projects, including Rs 309 crore for a new structure, Rs 150 crore for Rewa, Rs 510 crore for a major four-lane flyover in Ujjain, and Rs 100 crore for a two-lane flyover.

He also confirmed that the Rs 96 crore Ashoknagar bypass to Guna road will begin soon. The Minister inaugurated the 7-km Madan Mahal–Damoh Naka flyover, built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore -- the longest in Madhya Pradesh.

Reflecting on its approval, Gadkari shared that when he first visited Jabalpur, he was told the flyover fell under a national highway, but it did not. Local legislator had requested CRF funding, which typically caps at Rs 150 crore. Gadkari persuaded then Chief Minister Kamal Nath to submit a proposal, resulting in India’s first CRF-funded project exceeding Rs 1,200 crore.

