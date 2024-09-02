Gadkari asked states to pitch for reducing GST on flex engine vehicles

New Delhi [India], September 2 : Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, asked states to pitch for reducing GST on flex-engine cars.

Gadkari stated that the government needs the support of the states to promote flex engine vehicles by reducing GST up to 12 per cent on flex engines, cars, and scooters.

"We will try to convince all the finance ministers. Yesterday I had the opportunity to discuss with the finance minister of Maharashtra and I told him, you please go to the meeting and put up this proposal for reducing GST up to 12 per cent on flex engines, cars, and scooters," he said.

Addressing IFGE's India Bio-Energy and Tech Expo in New Delhi, the Union Minister added that factors such as economic viability, proven technology, availability of raw material, and marketability of the finished product are in favour of the development of these engines.

Gadkari said that developing flex-fuel engines is the target of the government, and we have the "proven technology" to make it possible.

"I feel that now the flex fuel is very, very important. Already the managing director of Tata, Suzuki and Toyota, they have decided to start flex engine car in the country," the Union Minister stated.

Gadkari added, "So the flex engine is the ultimate target. As far as the market is concerned, there is huge potential. Everywhere, as far as a comparison between fossil fuel and biofuel, in the Indian scenario, the cost of biofuel is less and there is no pollution. So that is the important reason that it is going to be advantageous to the common man also," the Minister stated.

Going further, Gadkari said that vehicle companies such as Bajaj, TVS, and Hero, along with two or three other companies, have their models ready with flex engines to run on 100 per cent ethanol.

He said, "Many of the generator manufacturers are working to change the diesel generators into ethanol. One of the companies is also they are taking an interest in converting 5 lakhs of telecommunication towers there and 250 crore litre consumption of diesel. Now they are also changing into ethanol."

He further stated that the raw material is already available in India, there is a need to think about ways to increase the production of biomass, which can be useful for making biofuel.

"I feel that this is the time for the country that we have got very good potential. We need to create positivity and confidence in the minds of the stakeholders. Now things are open. The market is going to increase. Availability of ethanol, again, I am very much thankful to Hardeep Puri ji, our Minister group is there. We already have a clear policy now," Gadkari said.

