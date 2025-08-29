GAIL adds record PNG connections and CNG stations in FY25, posts highest-ever profit says Chairman in AGM

New Delhi [India], August 29 : State-owned gas major GAIL (India) Ltd reported strong operational and financial performance in FY25, marked by record additions in its city gas distribution business and highest-ever profits.

Addressing shareholders at the company's 41st Annual General Meeting on Friday, GAIL Chairman Sandeep Kumar Gupta said that the company and its group entities continue to hold the largest footprint in the City Gas Distribution (CGD) domain. GAIL has authorization to develop CGD networks across 72 Geographical Areas (GAs) out of a total 307 in the country.

He said, "During the year, your Company and its group companies added approx. 12.28 lakh PNG connections and approx. 507 CNG stations, thereby reaching a cumulative base of approximately 95.7 lakh domestic PNG consumers and over 3,100 CNG stations".

He shared that with this expansion, GAIL's network reached nearly 95.7 lakh domestic PNG consumers and over 3,100 CNG stations across the country.

The combined sales of CNG and D-PNG from GAIL's CGD entities in FY25 stood at about 15.4 MMSCM, giving the company over 54 per cent market share in this segment.

Gupta highlighted that FY25 was also a record year for LNG imports. GAIL imported 141 LNG cargoes, the highest ever in its operational history.

To meet the additional power demand during the summer months, the company also sourced five spot cargoes and about 112 MMSCMD of RLNG during April to June 2024 to maximize generation from gas-based power plants.

On the financial side, he also shared that GAIL posted its highest-ever profit before tax (PBT) and profit after tax (PAT) in FY25.

The PBT rose by 28 per cent to Rs 14,825 crore compared with Rs 11,555 crore in the previous year, while PAT increased by 28 per cent to Rs 11,312 crore from Rs 8,836 crore in FY24.

Revenue from operations also grew to Rs 1,37,288 crore from Rs 1,30,638 crore in the preceding year. The company executed capital expenditure worth Rs 10,512 crore during the year.

In infrastructure, GAIL continued to strengthen the National Gas Grid. The company operates a pipeline network of about 16,421 km. During FY25, it commissioned 277 km of pipelines and undertook lowering works over 717 km.

In LNG shipping, Gupta stated that GAIL expanded its fleet with the induction of a new state-of-the-art vessel renamed 'GAIL Sagar'. The ship, delivered in February 2025 at Cove Point, USA, is under a long-term charter agreement with Kool Panther Corporation, a subsidiary of Cool Company (UK).

It is the fifth LNG carrier in GAIL's fleet and will remain on charter until December 2038, the longest charter in the company's history. GAIL also awarded a long-term vessel charter contract to a subsidiary of K-Line, Tokyo, for deployment between 2027 and 2038.

