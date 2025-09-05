GAIL conferred with two SCOPE Eminence Awards for Corporate Governance and CSR

New Delhi [India], September 5 : GAIL (India), the country's leading natural gas transmission and distribution company, has been conferred with two prestigious SCOPE Eminence Awards in the institutional category, recognising its outstanding contributions in the fields of Corporate Governance and Corporate Social Responsibility and Responsiveness.

The awards were presented by President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on Thursday. Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of GAIL, received the honours on behalf of the company.

GAIL in an official statement said "The awards received are the SCOPE Eminence Award for Corporate Governance and the SCOPE Eminence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility and Responsiveness".

The event was attended by several distinguished dignitaries, including Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, K Moses Chalai, Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE, and K P Mahadevaswamy, Chairman, SCOPE.

CMDs and employees from various Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) across India also marked their presence at the occasion.

Instituted by the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), the Eminence Awards aim to recognise and celebrate the achievements of PSEs that have contributed significantly to national development through good governance, social responsiveness, and excellence in operations.

The company also shared that the recognition highlights the unwavering commitment to corporate excellence, its adherence to principles of transparency and accountability, and its consistent efforts in driving sustainability initiatives and community development.

As a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise, GAIL plays a critical role in ensuring India's energy security.

The company operates a vast network of natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines, processing and petrochemicals plants, and also holds interests in upstream oil and gas blocks as well as LNG regasification terminals across the country.

