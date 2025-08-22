GAIL inaugurates 'AI Tarang' to promote artificial intelligence literacy

New Delhi [India], August 22 : GAIL (India) Limited has launched GAIL AI Tarang, a new initiative aimed at building artificial intelligence (AI) literacy and strengthening capacity among its workforce.

As per a press release, the program was launched at the GAIL Training Institute (GTI), Noida, marking a step toward preparing employees for a technology-driven future.

In his address, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL, spoke about the inevitable role of artificial intelligence in transforming industries and workplaces. He remarked, "We can't just wish it away, so better embrace the change," underlining the need for organisations to adopt AI to improve efficiency, decision-making, and innovation.

The program inauguration was led by Sandeep Kumar Gupta, in the presence of Deepak Gupta, Director (Projects), and Ayush Gupta, Director (HR). Senior officials and a group of newly joined employees also participated in the event.

Ayush Gupta encouraged employees to harness technology in ways that would help them achieve their full potential. He emphasised the importance of this forward-looking step in shaping a workforce that is prepared for the future.

Following the inauguration, a thought-provoking session was conducted, offering valuable insights into the potential of AI and detailing the structure of this unique program designed for GAIL employees. With the launch of GAIL AI Tarang, the company takes a significant step towards developing a future-ready and technologically empowered workforce, the release added.

In FY 2024-25, GAIL (India) Limited achieved record financial performance, expanded natural gas infrastructure, and diversified its energy portfolio. Key advances in LNG, petrochemicals, and city gas boosted resilience, while progress in biogas, digitalisation, and ESG underscored its clean energy focus.

