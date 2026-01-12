GAIL partners with PNGRB for National PNG Drive 2.0 initiative

New Delhi [India], January 12 : GAIL (India) Limited has joined the nationwide "#NonStopZindagi campaign under National PNG Drive 2.0, an initiative steered by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to promote the adoption of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across India."

According to a press release from GAIL (India) Limited, the campaign reflects a collective commitment by key stakeholders in the natural gas ecosystem to accelerate the transition towards cleaner, safer, and more efficient energy solutions for households, businesses, industries, and the transport sector.

National PNG Drive 2.0, which is scheduled from 1 January to 31 March 2026, aligns with the national vision to increase the share of natural gas in India's energy basket to 15% by 2030. To support this transition towards a gas-based economy, the PNGRB has introduced a Unified Tariff framework under the principle of "One Nation, One Grid, One Tariff". This framework creates an integrated national gas transmission network with standardised transportation charges to enable wider access across the country.

The primary objective of the campaign is to build widespread awareness and generate demand for PNG, CNG, and the City Gas Distribution (CGD) ecosystem. Through focused outreach, the initiative encourages adoption across domestic, commercial, and industrial segments while strengthening the use of CNG as a preferred fuel for automobiles.

The campaign narrative emphasises advantages such as enhanced safety, round-the-clock reliability, convenience, and cost savings. This messaging addresses everyday energy needs while reinforcing natural gas as a dependable fuel choice for urban and semi-urban India.

To ensure reach, the campaign adopts an integrated engagement approach spanning digital, offline, and on-ground channels. This multi-platform strategy uses standardised creative toolkits for CGD entities to ensure uniform messaging and measurable lead generation. Creative development focuses on four target segments: PNG domestic households, commercial establishments, industrial users, and CNG automobile consumers.

"Digital and social media engagement forms a key pillar of the outreach plan, supported by curated content such as social media posts, GIFs, influencer campaigns and platform-optimised videos for Facebook and YouTube. On-ground activations, including Resident Welfare Association (RWA) toolkits and mobile van branding, further build community awareness. These touchpoints are strengthened by culturally relevant and festival-themed messaging to deepen public connect," the release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor