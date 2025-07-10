GAIL signs 15-year gas sale and purchase agreement with Oil India

New Delhi [India], July 10 : GAIL (India) signed a Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement with Oil India Limited (OIL) for extending the existing Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement for another 15 years, starting from 1st July, 2025, according to an official statement by the company.

GAIL on Thursday stated that the agreement is to supply up to 900,000 Standard Cubic Meters per Day (SCMD) of natural gas from OIL's Bakhri Tibba Block of Rajasthan, covering Dandewala, Tanot and Bagi Tibba fields.

The agreement was executed by Sumit Kishore, ED (Marketing-Gas), GAIL, and Ranjan Goswami, ED (BD), OIL, in New Delhi.

GAIL also noted that this agreement highlights the dedication of both Maharatna CPSEs in the production, transportation, and distribution of natural gas available from domestic gas fields, demonstrating their collaborative approach to enhancing energy security and accessibility.

The sourced gas will be supplied to the state-run power plant of M/s Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL).

GAIL owns and operates a 16,421 km network of natural gas pipelines spread across the length and breadth of the country, transmitting more than 127 MMSCMD of natural gas in the financial year 2024-25.

It is also working concurrently on the execution of multiple pipeline projects to further enhance the spread.

The company also owns and operates a gas-based Petrochemical Complex at Pata and has a capacity of 810 KTA at Pata and 280 KTA at BCPL.

In addition, GAIL's LNG portfolio stands at 16.56 MMTPA (approximately 60 MMSCMD), accounting for 61 per cent of India's total LNG imports. GAIL and its Subsidiaries / JVs also have a formidable market share in City Gas Distribution.

According to the company statement, it is also expanding its presence in renewable energy like solar, wind, and biofuel.

