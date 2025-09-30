GAIL's 'Hawa Badlo' campaign garners national acclaim for driving air pollution awareness and public engagement

New Delhi [India], September 30 : GAIL (India) Limited's flagship social awareness campaign Hawa Badlo continues to make waves nationally, not only for its fight against air pollution but also for its excellence in communication and public engagement.

Since its launch in 2016, the campaign has promoted cleaner fuels like natural gas, bio-gas, and renewables, while encouraging citizens to adopt sustainable living practices.

Hawa Badlo has earned widespread acclaim, winning multiple prestigious awards for its innovative campaigns.

It bagged Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards at Goafest 2023 and 2022, along with the Abby One Show Awards for standout campaigns like Interdependence and Hawa Badle Hassu.

The initiative also received recognition from Panchjanya and Economic Times with the Shark & Brand Bharat Awards in both 2022 and 2023.

In addition, Hawa Badle Hassu received a certificate of appreciation at the News18 iReel Awards 2019 for its powerful message on environmental responsibility. The campaign also secured a Bronze Award for the best Public/Government sector initiative during #Kaleido2019 by Brand Equity and Economic Times.

It was further honored with the Best Effective Use of Digital Media award at the SCOPE Corporate Communications Excellence Awards 2019.

Digital media recognition continued with a Silver Award at the SAMMIE Awards 2018 by Best Social Media Brands in the category of 'Best Use of Video Content'. GAIL's short film Kadvi Hawa Badlo, under the same campaign, was shortlisted at the Jaipur International Film Festival, further solidifying the campaign's creative impact.

Kadvi Hawa Badlo, released in November 2017, was based on a dystopian future scenario of a submerged Mumbai, aiming to inspire action against climate change. It urged individuals to reduce their carbon footprint, adopt sustainable lifestyles, and switch to cleaner fuel options like natural gas.

Among its high-impact initiatives was the Green Ride campaign, in which GAIL partnered with fitness icon Milind Soman for a 1,400-km cycling journey from Mumbai to Delhi to raise awareness about air pollution and sustainable living.

The OTT series Hawa Badle Hassu, released on Sony Liv, depicted a dystopian, polluted future across four gripping episodes.

GAIL also partnered with celebrities like Vivek Oberoi, Vir Das, and Govind Namdev for an event where smart nasal filters were gifted to Mumbai traffic police personnel as a gesture of care and awareness.

Beyond awards, Hawa Badlo has led several powerful initiatives. Power of Green promotes tree planting, Switch2Swachh encourages emission checks and the use of CNG vehicles, and Change For Good highlights the neglect of oxygen in a polluted world, emphasizing personal responsibility. Reconnect to Roots revives traditional Indian practices of sustainability.

With its combination of creativity, grassroots engagement, and digital innovation, Hawa Badlo has become a model for effective environmental communication. As the campaign continues to grow and earn accolades, GAIL reaffirms its commitment to building a cleaner, greener India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor