Gajra Group Plans INR 300-Crore High-Tech Housing Project in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: Gajra Group has announced a ₹300-crore investment in a technology-integrated residential project in the plush Business Centre Kharghar, part of what is increasingly being called BKC Two in Navi Mumbai. This micro-market has increasingly emerged as a preferred residential destination for a discerning, aspirational homebuyer segment, driven by a combination of strategic location, improving infrastructure, and evolving lifestyle offerings.

The investment marks the developer's strategic entry into high-technology housing as Navi Mumbai positions itself as a decentralised alternative to Mumbai's established business districts. The BKC Two corridor has attracted developer interest following several infrastructure developments: the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, metro rail expansion, arterial road upgrades, and clustering of commercial projects. These have accelerated demand for organised residential supply targeting professionals and investors.

Market participants point to recent high-value land transactions and strong bidding activity across Navi Mumbai as indicators of renewed institutional interest, particularly in locations near emerging business hubs and transport nodes. The investment will fund a residential project incorporating advanced building systems, digital infrastructure, and efficiency-driven design. The approach reflects shifting buyer preferences toward housing that prioritises adaptability and long-term operational value.

"Navi Mumbai is transitioning into a multi-nodal urban economy, and BKC Two is emerging as a significant commercial extension of this growth," said Tirth Gajra, Director, Gajra Group. "Our ₹300 investment in Future Ready Housing reflects a long-term view on the region's fundamentals. We believe high-technology housingfocused on efficiency, adaptability, and intelligent designwill define the next phase of residential demand."

Bhavik Gajra, Director, Gajra Group, emphasised execution priorities: "From a development standpoint, this investment is being planned with a clear focus on build quality, technology integration, and long-term operational efficiency. As infrastructure in Navi Mumbai matures, buyers are seeking homes that are not only well-located but also future-ready in terms of systems, energy efficiency, and everyday functionality."

Real estate analysts note that Navi Mumbai's residential demand has remained resilient, supported by relatively affordable pricing, improving connectivity, and expanding commercial activity. The BKC Two region is drawing attention as developers align housing supply with emerging office districts.

The investment comes as developers increasingly prioritise technology differentiation and operational efficiency to future-proof residential assets amid evolving urban living patterns.

About Gajra Group

Gajra Group has evolved over the past 22 years into a well-established real estate developer, recognised for its focus on innovation, construction quality, and timely delivery. With a strong footprint in and around Navi Mumbai, the Group has played a meaningful role in shaping the region's urban landscape, with several of its developments emerging as local landmarks and contributing to the growth of Navi Mumbai as a satellite township of Mumbai.

Over the years, Gajra Group has completed and marketed over 65 projects across Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai, catering to a diverse residential and commercial customer base. The company is known for its thoughtfully planned layouts, efficient use of space, and customer-centric approach.

With a growing community of 5,000+ homeowners, Gajra Group continues to build long-term trust through consistent delivery, design integrity, and developments aligned with evolving urban and lifestyle needs.

