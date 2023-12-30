Gala Grand Finale of Mrs India One in a Million 2023, Season 4

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 30: E-Status Presents Tiska Pageants Mrs. India One in a Million Season 4, 2023 powered by Forever India Events, Supported by Kosmo - Plast Super Speciality Hospital and Runway Fashion Management, This Gala show was organized at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi in which 73 women contestants from different corners of the country and abroad participated, the show was organized by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit. It was established with the aim of promoting women and providing them national and international platform where they can show their beauty and talent. All the 73 contestants have showcased their talent on the Grand Finale stage and won the hearts of everyone who attended the show.

Out of 2713 women gave auditions 73 were selected from different rounds from the different parts of the country and abroad for this platform, Out of this tough selection among all who were auditioned only 73 women were selected for the Gala Grand Finale. In this show, Femina Miss India Universe Shweta Sharda was present as a celebrity guest and jury member, the rest of the jury members were Renowned Bollywood stylist Rishi Raj, Super Model Hida S Kaula, Model and Fashion Photographer Montu Tomar, Entrepreneur Payal Singh, Tiska Pageant Founder Prashant Chaudhary, Celebrity Designer Wricky Angrish, Fashion Stylist Seitu Kumar, Dr Kaiynat Ansari,Piyusha Sharma, Srishti Sehgal and Purnima Padmasana.

If we talk about the winners of the show, in the row of all 3 categories Ruchitha Reddy kalluru became the winner in the Platnium category, the 1st runner up went to Dr. Sunita Krishnia and the 2nd runner up was given to Riya Chawdhry, Where winners in the Gold category went to Dr Suruchi Bawa, the 1st runner up gone to Guncha Singh Mahindra and the 2nd runner was given to Dr Akansha Massey. If we talk about the Classic category, Rupika Grover became the winner, Tina Singh became the 1st runner's up, and Dr Anupam Bachhil, the 2nd runner's up, all these 9 winners first thanked both the organizers of the show, who provided them such a great platform where they were able to showcase their talent and reach the highest positions in the National Event.

For all the Finalists The Gala grand finale was designed in the beautiful couture of renowned Ethenic Brand Casadori & Crystal Designs by Vikas Agarwal, Tarun Agarwal and Amit Agarwal, On the Gala event day all the finalists makeup and hair were done by UK international academy with their team of experts who have taken pre-sessions about makeup and hairs with the contestants to know their face skin type and accordingly gave them the information on handling of their skin makeup and hairs in day to day routine to maintain their glamorous look Where in the amazing distinguished makeup of Miss India universe 2023 Shweta Sharda was done by Kaamini Bharadwaj brand owner of Kaamini Makeovers where she said we have to be very particular about makeup of international faces for their event look so she planned to go by nude looks as she was wearing gown for long duration.

Both the organizers of the show Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit thanked Ms Payal Srivastava for her immense support which she gave whole heartedly and congratulated all the associates brands and sponsors and said that all the team members have given their best support in making this show successful, and she all together thanked all the groomers and Trainers ,to name the few ones are Mansi Mehta, Dr Kaiynat Ansari(Director Kosmo-Plast Super Specialty Hospital, Purnima Padmasana (Motivational speaker, Writer and Banker) alongside the Show Director Pranav Hamal, Knowledge partner Institute (IADA) in the multiple days all the beautiful make up and hairs were done by UK international academy (Noida) to make the event more glittery and glamour dipped, so each of them contributed significantly in making this show a big Gala success.

Website: www.mrsindiamillion.com

