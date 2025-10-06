Galgal App: India's First Youth-Focused Digital Banking Solution from a Co-operative Bank

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 6: Umunthu System Private Limited has partnered with Cosmos Co-operative Bank to launch Cosmo GalgalIndia's first youth-focused digital banking solution from a co-operative bank. The app features integrated video KYC, enabling users to open accounts anytime, anywhere, without visiting a branch.

Revolutionizing Co-operative Banking

Galgal is a zero-balance savings account app that empowers young Indians to develop positive money habits while managing their finances seamlessly. The app addresses the challenges youth face while balancing academics, careers, and personal lives.

"We've built Galgal with a clear purpose: to give young Indians the tools they need to navigate the complexities of managing money in today's fast-paced world," said Darshan Desai, Chief Marketing Officer of Umunthu System. "Our mission is not just to provide a banking app but to truly transform how young people approach their finances, giving them clarity, control, and confidence in their financial decisions."

By linking Cosmos Bank accounts with any UPI app, users can consolidate transaction data into Galgal. The app's TrendZ screen provides real-time, auto-categorized spending insights, enabling informed financial decisions.

Key Features

* Quick Account Opening: Open zero-balance savings accounts in under 15 minutes using Video KYC

* Comprehensive Banking: Deposit money, bank transfers, fixed deposits, and account statements

* TrendZ Feature: Track all transactions in one centralized location

* UPI Compatibility: Link accounts to any UPI app for instant payments

* Digital & Physical Cards: Virtual debit cards for online use and physical RuPay Platinum cards with rewards

* Auto Budgeting: Automatically categorize expenses into essentials, savings, and discretionary spending

* Multilingual Access: Available in English, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati, with plans for additional regional languages

Leadership Perspectives

Arti Dhole, Joint Managing Director of Cosmos Bank, remarked, "We are committed to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions that empower our customers and simplify financial management. The Galgal app is a step forward in our journey toward digital transformation. By integrating advanced digital systems and customer-focused innovations, Cosmos Bank is reshaping co-operative banking to provide secure, seamless, and user-friendly experiences across all segments."

Harsh Chhatrapati, CEO of Umunthu System, expressed his pride: "Bringing Galgal to life marks a historic milestone for the Indian banking industry. Over 1,500 co-operative banks in India, many with centuries-old legacies, now face a critical need to modernize. Galgal is not just an app; it's a reimagining of how banking can work for everyone. Our goal is to make banking simpler, smarter, and designed for today's users."

Arun Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, added: "The journey to launch Galgal has been both challenging and rewarding. From meticulous user-centric product engineering to rigorous compliance with banking regulations, we've left no stone unturned in delivering a cutting-edge experience. This is just the beginning for us as we continue to innovate in the banking sector."

About Umunthu System

Umunthu System Private Limited provides enterprise software solutions tailored to the unique needs of financial institutions. With a mission to provide cutting-edge technology solutions through digitization and automation, the company enables institutions to modernize while preserving the trust and legacy built over generations.

Conclusion

The Cosmo Galgal app launch represents a transformative milestone for India's co-operative banking sector, addressing young users' unique needs while empowering co-operative banks to adapt to a digital-first world. This initiative sets the stage for a new era in Indian banking innovation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor