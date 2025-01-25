Galgotias University Achieves Platinum Rating in Journalism and Mass Communication Studies from QS I-GAUGE

VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25: Galgotias University has been awarded the highest grade of Platinum Rating in Journalism and Mass Communication Studies by the prestigious QS I-GAUGE Awards. The School of Media and Communication Studies at Galgotias University has undertaken numerous initiatives to meet global standards, solidifying its position as a leader in media education.

State-of-the-art media infrastructure, including a media studio, podcast studio, fully equipped graphics and Mac Lab, empowers students to receive a high-quality education while fostering innovation in journalism and mass communication.

The QS I-GAUGE Awards serve as a nationwide rating system that evaluates universities based on specific domains. Designed to benchmark institutional performance against key educational indicators, these awards enable institutions to strategize their development and enhance academic services. Galgotias University's continuous improvement in infrastructure, combined with a faculty comprising industry and academic experts, underscores its commitment to excellence in media education.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, expressed his delight:

"We are thrilled to receive the Platinum Rating (the highest) in Journalism and Mass Communication Studies from QS I-GAUGE. This honor reflects our steadfast efforts to uphold the highest standards of education and practice-based learning in media studies. It is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, staff, and students. From day one, our students work like professionals, showcasing their live projects on the Yuva Junction platform."

This prestigious recognition positions Galgotias University as a frontrunner in media education, showcasing its innovative teaching methodologies, cutting-edge facilities, and unwavering dedication to producing highly skilled professionals ready to tackle the evolving challenges of the media industry.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University, established by the Smt. Shakuntala Educational and Welfare Society in Uttar Pradesh, is renowned for its academic excellence. Accredited with an A+ grade by NAAC in its first cycle, the university offers over 200 programs across 20 schools, including Polytechnic, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Ph.D. courses.

Consistently ranked among India's top universities, Galgotias University is recognized for its innovative approach and earned "Excellent" status in the ARIIA Ranking 2021. Since 2020, its Innovation and Incubation Center (IIC) has received a 4-Star Rating from the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell (MIC), Government of India, for promoting innovation and startup activities on campus.

In 2023, IIC Galgotias University was honored as one of the 16 Governing Members of the IIC Consortium in Uttar Pradesh and was selected as a Mentor Institute, receiving funding support from the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell.

