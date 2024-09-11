Galgotias University Alumni Meet Singapore Chapter 2: A Night of Unforgettable Connections at Marina Bay Sands

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11: In a spectacular evening atop the stunning Lavo Restaurant Rooftop at the iconic Marina Bay Sands Hotel, Galgotias University hosted its highly anticipated Alumni Meet - Singapore Chapter 2. The event brought together a remarkable gathering of distinguished alumni, united by the shared memories and pride of their alma mater. The breathtaking skyline of Singapore served as the perfect backdrop for this emotional reunion, where friendships were rekindled and new bonds were forged.

The event was graced by the presence of Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, who took time from his demanding schedule to be with the alumni. His presence was a testament to the University's unwavering commitment to nurturing lifelong relationships with its global alumni network. In his address, Dr. Galgotia emphasized the pivotal role of alumni in shaping the future of Galgotias University and their significance in driving the institution's legacy forward.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, stated, "Our alumni are the cornerstone of Galgotias University's legacy. Each one of you carries the torch of our values, excellence, and vision, lighting up paths across the globe. Your achievements are not just a reflection of your hard work but also of the education, camaraderie, and spirit that Galgotias instilled in you. As you continue to rise, you elevate the entire Galgotias community. Our university's strength lies not only within its walls but in the enduring connections, knowledge, and leadership embodied by our alumni. Tonight is a celebration of that strength, and I am deeply honored to share it with all of you."

The evening was filled with warm exchanges of stories, memories, and updates, with alumni reminiscing about their time at the university while also looking ahead to future collaborations and contributions. The picturesque setting of the Marina Bay Sands rooftop added to the grandeur of the event, making it an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

The Galgotias Alumni Meet - Singapore Chapter 2 stands as a reminder of the enduring bond between the University and its alumni. As Galgotias University continues to rise as a leader in education, its alumni remain its strongest pillars, driving the institution's global impact through their achievements and contributions.

Galgotias University is committed to empowering students through a blend of academic rigor and real-world relevance. With 200+ programs across 20 schools, including Polytechnic, UG, PG, and PhD courses, and an A+ NAAC accreditation, we prioritize quality education.

Our vibrant community of 40,000+ students and 80,000+ alumni excels globally, with achievements in international events like the Paralympics and national competitions. With 25+ active clubs, one of India's largest Student Councils offers leadership and collaboration opportunities.

The university fosters entrepreneurship with 100+ student-led startups, supported by the Galgotias Incubation Centre. Ranked Top 3 in India and #1 in UP for patent filings, Galgotias boasts 300+ national and international awards. Cutting-edge infrastructure, experiential learning, and strong industry ties ensure our students are equipped for success. Galgotias University has received the prestigious QS 5-Star rating in Teaching, Academic Development, Innovation, Employability, and Facilities.

