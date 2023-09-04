Galgotias University Hits a Significant Achievement: 1 Million Applications for the Academic Year 2023

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 4: Galgotias University, one of the highest graded university of the UGC, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India announces a momentous achievement as it receives a remarkable 1 million applications with ~6.5 Lakhs CUET applications for the Academic Year 2023, the highest India has ever seen. At the top stands Uttar Pradesh with a staggering number of over 300,000 applicants, trailed by more than 100,000 applicants from Delhi and Haryana. This substantial response emphasises the university's reputation as a preferred hub for higher education, solidifying its commitment to academic excellence and innovative learning.

The university has become the first choice of students and offers the opportunity to choose from 30 diverse specialisations. At the heart of Galgotias University's success is the esteemed School of Computing Science and Engineering (SCSE), a beacon of excellence that has captured the aspirations of countless applicants. The institution boasts 30 state-of-the-art labs, including North India's largest Apple lab, which is also an Apple Authorized Training Centre for Education.

With over 300+ national and international awards, the school hosts a range of industry-sponsored labs and Centers of Excellence, including those by Ingenuity Gaming, Red Hat, CISCO, AWS, Microchip, Microsoft, Oracle, Google Cloud, Altair, IBM CSRBOX Lab, Global Blockchain CoE, Blueprism University Academia Program lab, Paloalto Networking Cybersecurity Lab, UiPath Academic Alliance Lab, and Intel Intelligent Systems CoE.

Speaking on the outstanding achievement, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO at Galgotias University said, “We are elated to witness an unprecedented surge in applications this year, marking a 40% increase from previous year. Focused on becoming better rather than bigger year after year, this response is truly humbling. It echoes our university's unwavering commitment to fostering excellence in education and is a testament to both our institution's enduring reputation and the bright aspirations of the students who seek to be a part of our transformative journey.”

With over 1000 industry tie-ups, Galgotias University is at the forefront of bridging the gap between academia and industry, providing students with practical experiences that enrich their learning journey. As Galgotias University celebrates this significant milestone of receiving 1 million applications, it reinforces its commitment to fostering a conducive environment for learning, innovation, and success.

